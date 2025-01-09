Melania Trump Gets Brutal Snub At Jimmy Carter's Funeral From The Person You'd Least Expect

Former U.S. president and humanitarian Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024. On January 9, his funeral service brought together a group of politicians with some very complicated dynamics. As such, despite the somber occasion, it seems that there was plenty of bad blood among the funeral attendees. And, a few of them weren't so great at hiding it. Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden's disdain for each other was palpable, and former First Lady Melania Trump was surprisingly snubbed by Karen Pence.

Trump and Pence shake hands at the Jimmy Carter funeral pic.twitter.com/Z8UVXTVNYQ — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2025

The Washington D.C. funeral service had plenty of high-profile politicians, who famously don't get along, sitting right next to each other. This is why all eyes were on President-elect Donald Trump and his former vice president Mike Pence. It's no secret that Donald has icy feelings for Mike, and the feeling seems to be mutual. When Donald and Melania entered, though, Mike stood up, shaking hands with both of them. It was his wife Karen who refused to greet the pair. She stayed seated for the duration of the interaction.

As the Trumps pass, Karen can be seen staring straight ahead, refusing to make eye contact with Melania, who seems to look down to acknowledge her. A blatant snub like this at a public event is a bold move, but it's made particularly surprising since Karen's political leanings and values might have implied that she would want to cozy up to the Trumps despite their history.

