Melania Trump Gets Brutal Snub At Jimmy Carter's Funeral From The Person You'd Least Expect
Former U.S. president and humanitarian Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024. On January 9, his funeral service brought together a group of politicians with some very complicated dynamics. As such, despite the somber occasion, it seems that there was plenty of bad blood among the funeral attendees. And, a few of them weren't so great at hiding it. Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden's disdain for each other was palpable, and former First Lady Melania Trump was surprisingly snubbed by Karen Pence.
Trump and Pence shake hands at the Jimmy Carter funeral pic.twitter.com/Z8UVXTVNYQ
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2025
The Washington D.C. funeral service had plenty of high-profile politicians, who famously don't get along, sitting right next to each other. This is why all eyes were on President-elect Donald Trump and his former vice president Mike Pence. It's no secret that Donald has icy feelings for Mike, and the feeling seems to be mutual. When Donald and Melania entered, though, Mike stood up, shaking hands with both of them. It was his wife Karen who refused to greet the pair. She stayed seated for the duration of the interaction.
As the Trumps pass, Karen can be seen staring straight ahead, refusing to make eye contact with Melania, who seems to look down to acknowledge her. A blatant snub like this at a public event is a bold move, but it's made particularly surprising since Karen's political leanings and values might have implied that she would want to cozy up to the Trumps despite their history.
People are cheering Karen Pence on as the snub goes viral
Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for Karen Pence's brazen behavior to catch the attention of the internet. "Karen Pence is correct," one X, formerly known as Twitter-user captioned a video clip of the interaction. One viral tweet stated, "Karen Pence wants nothing to do with Donald or Melania Trump," and gained 22,000 likes in just a few hours. "Bravo Mrs.. Pence!!!!!!" one user commented on the tweet.
Interestingly, while many folks were on Karen's side, quite a few also condemned Mike Pence for being too cordial toward the former president and first lady. One X user wrote that Karen "has more of a backbone than [P]ence and most of the Republican Party." "Why the h*** Pence is even greeting Trump? He literally wanted to hang him, zero pride," said another. This is, of course, in reference to when January 6 rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol repeating, "hang Mike Pence."
Not only has Donald repeatedly praised the rioters, but during the riot, he actually criticized Mike for not going along with it, tweeting, "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution," per Politico. So, it's easy to see why plenty of folks are team Karen in this situation.