Elon Musk Awkwardly Called Out Jeff Bezos Over Trump And It Totally Backfired

As far as loyalty to him goes, President-elect Donald Trump has no trouble with his bestie, Elon Musk. Trump may not-so-secretly think the SpaceX founder is super annoying, but he knows Musk will always stand by him. He is "Uncle Elon" to at least one of Trump's grandchildren, after all! Unfortunately for Musk, he didn't do his research before striking back online in defense of Trump — and the move was not a good look for him.

Back in November 2024, Musk posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock." He also included the hand-covering-face laughing emoji, to make it clear how silly he thought the whole thing was. This was posted after Trump won the presidential election. Unlike with his first term, Trump was victorious in both the Electoral College and the popular vote this time around.

Not long after, Amazon founder Bezos set the record straight about this claim, replying to Musk's comment, "Nope. 100% not true." To his credit, instead of puffing out his chest and trying to save face, all Musk wrote back was, "Well, then, I stand corrected," and included the laughing-while-crying emoji. At least this time Musk didn't get into a feud like he reportedly did with Boris Epshteyn, one of Trump's aides.

