The Real Reason David Bromstad Left 'Color Splash' And Why The Show Failed

David Bromstad has been a mainstay at HGTV for nearly 20 years. After winning the first season of HGTV's "Design Star," Bromstad became the host of "Color Splash," which premiered in 2007. On the show, Bromstad used his artist expertise to transform interiors, making dramatic color choices that homeowners may be cautious to try themselves. He would select vibrant but stylish hues for paint, furniture, and accessories. The show rebranded in 2010 as "Color Splash: Miami" before ending in 2012.

After the show concluded, Bromstad told Rage Monthly that he was ready to embark on different projects. "In television, things tend to change a little more rapidly," he said (via Nicki Swift). "I jumped from a competition show, to hosting it, then hosting other shows and then mentoring people, it's been pretty amazing. Once the shows went away, I was like, 'Thank you HGTV, I'm ready for the next challenge after six years!'" It wasn't long before HGTV came knocking again. Shortly after "Color Splash" ended, Bromstad continued to appear on HGTV, participating in competition shows such as "Rock The Block" and "HGTV Showdown." He began hosting the HGTV show "My Lottery Dream Home" in 2015 and the series is still on the air, even though Bromstad wasn't thrilled about his "My Lottery Dream Home" gig in the beginning.

