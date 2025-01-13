The Real Reason David Bromstad Left 'Color Splash' And Why The Show Failed
David Bromstad has been a mainstay at HGTV for nearly 20 years. After winning the first season of HGTV's "Design Star," Bromstad became the host of "Color Splash," which premiered in 2007. On the show, Bromstad used his artist expertise to transform interiors, making dramatic color choices that homeowners may be cautious to try themselves. He would select vibrant but stylish hues for paint, furniture, and accessories. The show rebranded in 2010 as "Color Splash: Miami" before ending in 2012.
After the show concluded, Bromstad told Rage Monthly that he was ready to embark on different projects. "In television, things tend to change a little more rapidly," he said (via Nicki Swift). "I jumped from a competition show, to hosting it, then hosting other shows and then mentoring people, it's been pretty amazing. Once the shows went away, I was like, 'Thank you HGTV, I'm ready for the next challenge after six years!'" It wasn't long before HGTV came knocking again. Shortly after "Color Splash" ended, Bromstad continued to appear on HGTV, participating in competition shows such as "Rock The Block" and "HGTV Showdown." He began hosting the HGTV show "My Lottery Dream Home" in 2015 and the series is still on the air, even though Bromstad wasn't thrilled about his "My Lottery Dream Home" gig in the beginning.
'Color Splash' didn't age well
In 2020, David Bromstad hosted "Color Splash: Hot or Not" where he looked back at previous episodes of "Color Splash" to recall details of each project and review if he thinks the final designs still hold up years later. The series brought attention to how its predecessor probably wouldn't be a hit in today's world of interiors. For one, viewers are more interested in watching shows about home renovations rather than design. David Bromstad even said to Watermark in October 2024 that the reason he returned to HGTV to host "My Lottery Dream Home" was because "design shows had just died." He even joked, "I actually got on the show because there was nothing else going on."
Also, the world of design has changed so rapidly that the concept of "Color Splash" feels very dated. The show doesn't seem that relevant given that neutrals have exploded in popularity, with styles like Modern Farmhouse dominating. And when looking at other HGTV shows, big transformations with bold colors can be hard to get accustomed to. (Remember these awkward moments from "Trading Spaces," anyone?) Vivid colors can give a room a new identity, but it can also destroy the harmony and flow of a home, especially those that opt for an open floor plan. And some HGTV viewers have expressed that they aren't fans of David Bromstad and his bold color choices.