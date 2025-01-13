Michael J. Fox's Youngest Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

Michael J. Fox had a prominent acting career in the 1980s and 1990s, but in recent years has been best known for being a family man. After publicly sharing his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease in 1998, Fox shifted his focus from acting to the life he shares at home with his wife, Tracy Pollan, and their four children. Fox and Pollan share a son, Sam, twin girls, Aquinnah and Schuyler, and their youngest daughter, Esmé Annabelle Fox. Esmé was born on November 3, 2001. At the time of her birth, her father had already left Hollywood behind to focus on his health. This gave Esmé and her father a special bond as she was his only child born when Michael was out of the spotlight and at home full time.

Advertisement

Esmé has remained out of the public eye and keeps her social media accounts private. But she can occasionally be seen alongside her siblings on her parents' social media pages. She also appeared alongside her family in the 2023 documentary "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," which chronicled her father's life, career, and Michael's health while living with Parkinson's disease. And her parents have often taken the opportunity to sing their children's praises, giving the public an exclusive look into their unbreakable family bond.