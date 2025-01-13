Michael J. Fox's Youngest Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous
Michael J. Fox had a prominent acting career in the 1980s and 1990s, but in recent years has been best known for being a family man. After publicly sharing his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease in 1998, Fox shifted his focus from acting to the life he shares at home with his wife, Tracy Pollan, and their four children. Fox and Pollan share a son, Sam, twin girls, Aquinnah and Schuyler, and their youngest daughter, Esmé Annabelle Fox. Esmé was born on November 3, 2001. At the time of her birth, her father had already left Hollywood behind to focus on his health. This gave Esmé and her father a special bond as she was his only child born when Michael was out of the spotlight and at home full time.
Esmé has remained out of the public eye and keeps her social media accounts private. But she can occasionally be seen alongside her siblings on her parents' social media pages. She also appeared alongside her family in the 2023 documentary "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," which chronicled her father's life, career, and Michael's health while living with Parkinson's disease. And her parents have often taken the opportunity to sing their children's praises, giving the public an exclusive look into their unbreakable family bond.
Who is Esmé Fox?
The youngest daughter of Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, Esmé Fox certainly shares her parents' artistic genes. She has even tried her hand at acting. Under the name Annabelle Fox, she made her acting debut in 2017 by appearing in an episode of the series "Royally." In 2018, she was featured in the mockumentary "Casting Chloe." She also appeared in two episodes of the TV series "Bettor Days" in 2021.
When she is not working, Esmé spends lots of time with her family and loved ones, especially her dad. In a 2011 conversation with Good Housekeeping, Michael reminisced about a sweet memory he has with his youngest. "This may sound funny because she's nine years old, but she loves to read — anyway, we were talking, and I realized, here's a person who's never heard the Robert Frost poem 'The Road Not Taken.' And I said, 'You'll love this!' And I went and got the poem, and there were some phrases I had to explain to her, but she so loved that idea of choosing the road less traveled, and it was so cool to impart that," he recalled.
Michael J. Fox gave his daughter a special birthday shoutout
Esmé Fox turned 23 years old in November 2024. Her father celebrated the big day by giving the world a peek inside Esmé's beautiful transformation into a grown woman. Michael J. Fox posted a sweet tribute on Instagram for his youngest child, complete with three images of her smiling wide. The first photo shows Esmé grinning in front of a beautiful outdoor dining area complete with bright flowers, showing her fashion sense by wearing a chic plum vest and denim skirt. Another image shows Esmé smiling ear to ear while dining with her father. And Michael was sure to include an image of Esmé enthusiastically playing with the family dog, Blue. "Esmé, Happy birthday to our renaissance gal. You do it all," he captioned the post. "Your Dood loves you very much. Who doesn't? Keep living your best life."
Michael's wife, Tracy Pollan, posted her own celebration of the couple's daughter on her birthday. "I love you @esmeannabelle Happy Birthday!!!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "I love absolutely everything about you and I am blessed to be able to explore the world with you! You are my heart." Pollan posted several photos of her alongside Esmé on multiple outdoor adventures surrounded by scenic escapes and beautiful foliage. Michael showed his support by sweetly commenting, "So many amazing places that you make better by being there."
Esmé enrolled at Duke University
Esmé Fox began attending Duke University in 2021. On her twentieth birthday, her father, Michael J. Fox, all but confirmed his daughter's choice of school by uploading a sweet pic of the two wearing matching Duke University hats to Instagram. Esmé is thriving at Trinity College of Arts and Sciences, the undergraduate liberal arts college of Duke. She is majoring in global cultural studies and literature with a minor in journalism and visual media and is expected to graduate in the class of 2025.
Esmé is also a proud member of the Trinity Ambassadors, a program where students help other students learn more about the multiple departments of Trinity College. In her biography for her position as a literary ambassador at Duke, Esmé wrote, "Last summer, I wrote for the Tampa Bay Times, and this summer I am wrapping up my internship at Bloomberg News. At Duke, I report on local Durham news for the Ninth Street Journal" — a news website run by Duke University's journalism students. She concluded her bio by including a philanthropy venture that is near and dear to her family. "I'm also President of Pancakes for Parkinson's and Director of All of the Above, a female monologue showcase."
Who are Esmé's siblings?
Esmé Fox's eldest sibling is her brother Sam Michael Fox, who was born one year into his parents' marriage on May 30, 1989. Like his parents, Sam — who bears a striking resemblance to his famous father — has worked as a producer in the entertainment industry, most notably on Ben Barnes' "11:11" music video and on the 2020 short film "Good Grief."
Esmé's two older sisters are twins Aquinnah Kathleen Fox and Schuyler Frances Fox, born February 15, 1995. Aquinnah also attended Duke University, suggesting Esmé may have wanted to follow in her big sister's footsteps with her college pick. However, their majors were significantly different, as Aquinnah graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology, visual and media studies, and art history. Schuyler earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Pomona University and worked as a Project Coordinator at Columbia University Medical Center before earning a Master of Education from Harvard University.
People reported in June 2024 that Schuyler had married her longtime partner in the Catskill Mountains in New York. It was extra memorable as it took place on her mother's 64th birthday, and the whole family seemed to have a great time celebrating. "They dined under a tent, and it really looked like a picture-perfect garden party," a source told People of the event. "They seemed like such an adorable, gentle family."
What Michael J. Fox has said about raising Esmé
Being a parent has been the primary focus of Michael J. Fox's life since he entered what he calls his "second retirement." When speaking with Willie Geist on "Sunday Today" in 2020, Fox expressed "how grateful I was for my interaction with my kids. They're all smarter than me and all better looking than me; they're all taller than me. And so I look up to them." In a heartfelt Mother's Day post dedicated to his wife on Instagram, Fox boasted, "Our children are beautiful, sensitive, intelligent, empathetic, independent, compassionate, adventurous, lovely people."
Of his four kids, Michael said that his youngest, daughter Esmé Fox, is the most similar to him. In a 2013 interview with Good Housekeeping, he said, "My littlest one, Esmé, is the most like me. She's always reading a book, editing a movie on her computer, or dressing up; when we go on vacation, she writes a book about what she has seen. She's got that curiosity and that joy that I had in spite of some of the things I've had to deal with. And I still have that now." It seems that thirst for life has only helped Esmé grow into the woman she is today.