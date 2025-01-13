Strange Things About Leah Remini And Her Ex Husband Angelo Pagan

From the moment they saw each other, there were signs that Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán wouldn't be your average couple even by celebrity standards. By Remini's own admission, she did everything wrong to get Pagán's attention when they first met at a Cuban club and restaurant in 1996. In an interview with RuPaul (via People), Remini asserted that even though she and Pagán crossed paths at the right place, it wasn't exactly the right time. "It's a beautiful love story because we did have a hard time at the beginning," she said. "We didn't meet under the best of circumstances."

Advertisement

But the two believed in each other so much that they took steps to resolve their issues and salvage their relationship. "We got counseling and it was not an easy road," Remini added. The result of their counseling allowed Remini and Pagán to enjoy a marriage that lasted for 21 years before splitting for good on October 11, 2024. Even though their marriage didn't last long, it's clear that their relationship is still in good standing after their divorce. During their time together, however, there were a lot of strange things going on between the two that might've gone under the radar.