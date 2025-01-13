Barack Obama's Reaction To Unwanted Female Attention Should Make Michelle Proud

Being the president of the United States comes with the entire world having eyes on you. However, when Barack Obama held office, some eyes were on his body rather than his policies. The former president appeared on "The Pivot Podcast" where he spoke with co-hosts and former NFL players Channing Crowder, Ryan Clark, and Fred Taylor about receiving attention from women that was unwanted, and at times, inappropriate.

"By the time people really knew who I was, I was 43 years old. I was married, had two kids, had gone grocery shopping, had washed my car. I was a regular guy in that sense. That kind of attention, by the time I got it, I was not tripping on it," Obama recalled. "There are times where women have acted in somewhat inappropriate ways. There are pictures on the internet of women grabbing my butt, and I was president at the time." Looking back, he noted how the Secret Service did not get involved because the attention came from "old ladies and stuff, so I mean, they're not going to wrestle them down on the ground."

But the former commander-in-chief had confidence that his marriage was secure. He even credits his wife, Michelle Obama, with teaching him how to avoid distractions. "My wife is such an extraordinary woman, such an amazing partner, that you just try to stay focused, stay on the straight and narrow," he said. "And also, look, kids change your life. The idea of disappointing your kids is something that, I ain't going there."

