Andrew Walker's Romance With Cassandra Troy Is A Real Life Hallmark Movie

If there's one man who knows a thing or two about Hallmark love stories, it's Andrew Walker. Since 2016, the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" alum has appeared in over 30 Hallmark original movies (all of which are totally worth your time, naturally), from "A Bride for Christmas" to "Love on Ice," "A Safari Romance" and beyond. However, the most important love story in Walker's life is his real-life marriage to Cassandra Troy. And, funnily enough, their relationship journey wouldn't look out of place in one of Walker's movies.

The happy couple opened up about how their swoon-worthy romance began when they appeared on the "Flipflops Podcast" together in 2021, as part of the show's "Creative Couples" series. Troy started off by acknowledging, "When we met and fell in love so quickly, we were babies. I was 21 and Andrew had just turned 25." The husband and wife both hail from Montreal, though prior to their first meeting, Walker had relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career.

But fate brought the two together in 2004 while the Hallmark star was up north visiting home. As Troy recalled, she was working at Walker's local gym at the time, and he ended up asking her out multiple times. Troy was initially against the idea of starting up a long-distance relationship, but upon discovering that their circle of friends overlapped, it gave both parties that last little nudge. And, after going on a couple dates within the span of five days, they were exchanging "I love yous."

