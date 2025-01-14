Andrew Walker's Romance With Cassandra Troy Is A Real Life Hallmark Movie
If there's one man who knows a thing or two about Hallmark love stories, it's Andrew Walker. Since 2016, the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" alum has appeared in over 30 Hallmark original movies (all of which are totally worth your time, naturally), from "A Bride for Christmas" to "Love on Ice," "A Safari Romance" and beyond. However, the most important love story in Walker's life is his real-life marriage to Cassandra Troy. And, funnily enough, their relationship journey wouldn't look out of place in one of Walker's movies.
The happy couple opened up about how their swoon-worthy romance began when they appeared on the "Flipflops Podcast" together in 2021, as part of the show's "Creative Couples" series. Troy started off by acknowledging, "When we met and fell in love so quickly, we were babies. I was 21 and Andrew had just turned 25." The husband and wife both hail from Montreal, though prior to their first meeting, Walker had relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career.
But fate brought the two together in 2004 while the Hallmark star was up north visiting home. As Troy recalled, she was working at Walker's local gym at the time, and he ended up asking her out multiple times. Troy was initially against the idea of starting up a long-distance relationship, but upon discovering that their circle of friends overlapped, it gave both parties that last little nudge. And, after going on a couple dates within the span of five days, they were exchanging "I love yous."
A movie-like moment saved Cassandra Troy's juice business
Cassandra Troy followed her beau Andrew Walker to La La Land in 2006, and in 2012, the happy couple eloped. After spending several years working in the fashion industry, Troy also found a new passion: Juice. Using the money they had been saving for a big wedding, Troy and her future-Hallmark-star husband co-founded a juice company called Little West in 2013. Fairly early on, though, the company faced some existential struggles. And as Troy revealed in an interview with Natfluence, Little West was in danger of going under by the time 2016 was wrapping up. Worse yet, she had completely "stopped believing in myself and our ability to run the company." But as if her and Walker's relationship wasn't enough like a movie already, it was a little deus ex machina that ended up bailing them out.
"Going into 2017, my husband Andrew and I had a conversation I'll never forget, made some tough decisions, and asked for a sign that we should keep fighting for what we loved," Troy disclosed. And then suddenly, "On Jan 21st, 2017 we received a call (completely out of the blue) from a dream customer, and after a month of inspiring talks while having our business vetted, the customer placed their first purchase order." Fortunately, "At that moment, I realized that if this customer believed in us and what we were doing, then we needed to as well. After that, there was no looking back." Clearly, Troy and Walker's love story truly is up there with all the Hallmark rom-coms perfect for a cozy date night in.