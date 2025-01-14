Inside Madonna And Akeem Morris' Age-Gap Relationship
Much like ex-husband Sean Penn, musical superstar Madonna is someone who often finds herself in age-gap relationships. In addition to her eight-year marriage to "Sherlock Holmes" director Guy Ritchie, who is 10 years younger than her, the Queen of Pop has reportedly had flings with boxing coach Josh Popper, who's 35 years younger than her, and model Andrew Darnell, who's a whopping 41 years younger than her. The "Like a Virgin" singer split the difference when she linked up rumored beau Akeem Morris, a Jamaican soccer player who is 38 years her junior.
Madonna first encountered Morris in the summer of 2022, when he was featured in a Paper photoshoot she did. Things took a more romantic turn in 2024, when Madonna took to Instagram to share photos of her and Morris celebrating the Fourth of July together. Though they haven't said much regarding their relationship, the photos make their connection rather obvious. That August, Just Jared posted a snapshot of a 28-year-old Morris holding hands with Madonna while celebrating her 66th birthday in Italy. That same month, the pop icon shared a spicy photo of herself and Morris topless in bed together on Instagram. The two reportedly separated in October 2024, with a source telling the Daily Mail that the large age gap between them did indeed become a problem. However, Madonna and her soccer star paramour were later seen walking the streets of New York together in December 2024, just two months after their supposed split (per Page Six).
Madonna and Akeem Morris have sparked engagement rumors
Shortly after Madonna and Akeem Morris' apparent reconciliation came a wave of speculation regarding whether or not wedding bells might be in their future. To kick off 2025, the "Like a Prayer" singer once again took to Instagram to share photos from a New Year's Eve celebration she attended in Japan. In several photos, Madonna can be seen sporting a large diamond ring on her left ring finger. What's more, in one photo in particular, she seems to be very deliberately flaunting the ring for the camera while walking side by side with Morris.
"Here's to more love — to happy children — to magical thinking — to good health and eternal blessings," the Queen of Pop captioned her post. "I give thanks and praise to anyone being brave — in this life and all the others. In 2025 I raise a glass to anyone who has the courage to be their authentic selves." Madonna didn't make any sort of comment regarding whether or not she and Morris are engaged to be married, nor did the soccer player himself immediately say anything about the rumors sparked by their New Year's Eve photos. However, Madonna and Morris were spotted traveling together when they returned to the States, with the two being photographed at JFK Airport in Queens, New York (per the Daily Mail). Notably, the Jamaican-born Morris lives in New York City, with Madonna maintaining a residence in the Big Apple as well.