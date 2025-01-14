Inside Madonna And Akeem Morris' Age-Gap Relationship

Much like ex-husband Sean Penn, musical superstar Madonna is someone who often finds herself in age-gap relationships. In addition to her eight-year marriage to "Sherlock Holmes" director Guy Ritchie, who is 10 years younger than her, the Queen of Pop has reportedly had flings with boxing coach Josh Popper, who's 35 years younger than her, and model Andrew Darnell, who's a whopping 41 years younger than her. The "Like a Virgin" singer split the difference when she linked up rumored beau Akeem Morris, a Jamaican soccer player who is 38 years her junior.

Madonna first encountered Morris in the summer of 2022, when he was featured in a Paper photoshoot she did. Things took a more romantic turn in 2024, when Madonna took to Instagram to share photos of her and Morris celebrating the Fourth of July together. Though they haven't said much regarding their relationship, the photos make their connection rather obvious. That August, Just Jared posted a snapshot of a 28-year-old Morris holding hands with Madonna while celebrating her 66th birthday in Italy. That same month, the pop icon shared a spicy photo of herself and Morris topless in bed together on Instagram. The two reportedly separated in October 2024, with a source telling the Daily Mail that the large age gap between them did indeed become a problem. However, Madonna and her soccer star paramour were later seen walking the streets of New York together in December 2024, just two months after their supposed split (per Page Six).

