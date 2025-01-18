Tragic Details Of Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet
Violet Grohl is the oldest daughter of Foo Fighters' rockstar frontman Dave Grohl and producer Jordyn Blum. Though she was always just known as one of Dave's kids, she has really become her own person, and over the years, she's experienced her share of tragic moments.
One of those moments came on March 25, 2022, with the sudden death of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins. Violet was only 15 at the time of Hawkins' death, and the loss was a very personal one for her. Hawkins was more than just her dad's drummer — he was a close family friend. Though the band canceled their Grammy performance that year, Violet took the stage at a MusiCares event after Hawkins' passing, where she sang a cover of Joni Mitchell's "Help Me."
As a result of the tragedy, the band canceled the rest of their tour dates and apologized to fans for the schedule change in a public statement. "Let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together," they said in a statement (via Page Six).
She was bullied on social media in 2024
As the daughter of Foo Fighters' founder and frontman Dave Grohl, Violet has attempted to live her life outside of the public eye. But that didn't stop her from becoming the target of internet trolls. In an X (formerly Twitter) post from January 26, 2024, Violet was heavily criticized for a seemingly harmless comment. "Why can't Taylor Swift just drive like everyone else," Violet wrote, an apparent reference to a story that the billionaire star was using a private jet during her "Eras" tour. According to Business Insider, Violet received death threats from X users who took exception to her criticism of the singer. The post has since been deleted, and Violet actually deactivated her X account at the time.
Months after Violet was bullied for her remark, her dad took the time to add his own opinion about Swift while onstage (here's a timeline of the drama). "You don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift," Dave said (via X). He jokingly referred to Foo Fighters' tour as the "Errors Tour," because they'd made their share of mistakes through the years. "That's because we actually play live," Dave remarked, apparently insinuating that Swift wasn't doing the same. His words sparked a round of applause from the crowd.
She dealt with the scandal of her father's affair and new baby
Violet Grohl is following in the footsteps of her father Dave Grohl, formerly of Nirvana and now frontman for Foo Fighters. They've performed on stage together, and the two appeared to always enjoy their time in the spotlight. But that changed in 2024 thanks to the surprising news that Dave had fathered a child outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum.
The new baby was Dave's fourth daughter and child, next to Violet and her sisters Willow and Ophelia. In a September 10 post on his Instagram, Dave released a statement about the situation, commenting on his new baby and his current family. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," he wrote. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."
Violet's own Instagram disappeared on the same day as her father's confession, perhaps signaling a desire to not engage with social media users at that point. Shortly after the scandal broke, Foo Fighters took a break from touring, and Violet returned to social media almost one month later. Since then, she's remained silent on the situation and has not commented publicly.