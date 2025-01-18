Tragic Details Of Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet

Violet Grohl is the oldest daughter of Foo Fighters' rockstar frontman Dave Grohl and producer Jordyn Blum. Though she was always just known as one of Dave's kids, she has really become her own person, and over the years, she's experienced her share of tragic moments.

One of those moments came on March 25, 2022, with the sudden death of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins. Violet was only 15 at the time of Hawkins' death, and the loss was a very personal one for her. Hawkins was more than just her dad's drummer — he was a close family friend. Though the band canceled their Grammy performance that year, Violet took the stage at a MusiCares event after Hawkins' passing, where she sang a cover of Joni Mitchell's "Help Me."

As a result of the tragedy, the band canceled the rest of their tour dates and apologized to fans for the schedule change in a public statement. "Let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together," they said in a statement (via Page Six).

