Kelly Ripa's Kids Live Really Lavish Lives

Everywhere Kelly Ripa's kids have been able to call home throughout their lives has been beautiful. To start, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, primarily raised their children — Michael Consuelos, Lola Consuelos, and Joaquin Consuelos — in a Manhattan townhouse. Ripa was taken with the property the moment she walked in. "I was like, 'It's perfect, just hand me my toothbrush,'" the talk show host told Architecture Digest. Her co-host husband had some other thoughts. "We needed a place for all the scooters, bikes, and sports equipment," Mark said. The couple made some fitting changes to the home, and now it's a haven for the entire family. "I don't want to sound morbid, but they'll have to carry me out of here feetfirst because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house," Ripa said of the place, noting that her kids' rooms look almost exactly the same as they did when they each left for college so they'll be more apt to come home.

However, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin don't have to return to New York City to visit their parents at home. Ripa and Mark have multiple vacation homes across the country, including a place in the Hamptons and Telluride, Colorado. The place in Southampton, of course, is a little easier for the television hosts to access, but Ripa does have a soft spot in her heart for the Telluride home. "For me, waking up and having coffee and looking out the window in that gorgeous setting is everything. We watch the sun come up, pinch ourselves, and say, 'Can you believe this?'" Ripa told Redbook.