Kelly Ripa's Kids Live Really Lavish Lives
Kelly Ripa has gone from soap opera darling to talk show royalty, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, has come with her. The two met on the set of "All My Children" in 1995, and aside from a brief breakup in 1996, they have been together ever since. The couple has been married for most of their relationship and welcomed their children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos in 1997, 2001, and 2003, respectively. Over the years, they've built a family empire.
While Mark has continued acting since first meeting his wife, Ripa transitioned into daytime television by joining Regis Philbin on "Live" after Kathie Lee Gifford's departure. Ripa has been at her post for decades now, and it's perhaps the best financial decision she's ever made. Between Ripa's daytime TV money and Mark's cash flow from his acting gigs (and now his daytime TV money), the two are worth many, many millions, and they and their children are able to live like royalty because of it. Take a closer look at the lavish life of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' kids.
Kelly Ripa's kids grew up in gorgeous homes
Everywhere Kelly Ripa's kids have been able to call home throughout their lives has been beautiful. To start, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, primarily raised their children — Michael Consuelos, Lola Consuelos, and Joaquin Consuelos — in a Manhattan townhouse. Ripa was taken with the property the moment she walked in. "I was like, 'It's perfect, just hand me my toothbrush,'" the talk show host told Architecture Digest. Her co-host husband had some other thoughts. "We needed a place for all the scooters, bikes, and sports equipment," Mark said. The couple made some fitting changes to the home, and now it's a haven for the entire family. "I don't want to sound morbid, but they'll have to carry me out of here feetfirst because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house," Ripa said of the place, noting that her kids' rooms look almost exactly the same as they did when they each left for college so they'll be more apt to come home.
However, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin don't have to return to New York City to visit their parents at home. Ripa and Mark have multiple vacation homes across the country, including a place in the Hamptons and Telluride, Colorado. The place in Southampton, of course, is a little easier for the television hosts to access, but Ripa does have a soft spot in her heart for the Telluride home. "For me, waking up and having coffee and looking out the window in that gorgeous setting is everything. We watch the sun come up, pinch ourselves, and say, 'Can you believe this?'" Ripa told Redbook.
They go on fabulous family vacations
Kelly Ripa's kids have all flown the nest, so she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, often have to travel to spend time with Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos. But, for parents as wealthy as Ripa and Mark, traveling is no issue. In summer 2024, Ripa and Mark caught up with Lola in Switzerland, revealing later on their talk show that their daughter had been spending ample time in the European country. Mark was especially impressed with Geneva. "Hats off to the people in Switzerland. We were only in one city, but it's the cleanest. It's so clean," Mark said on an episode of "Live," as reported by People. The year before, Ripa shared a video after Labor Day weekend of herself with her husband, children, and others vacationing at a tropical destination.
Ripa and Mark have always traveled with their children, as evidenced by the photos Ripa has shared on social media of their adventures from when Michael, Lola, and Joaquin were younger. For Mother's Day in 2023, Ripa posted a throwback photo and a recreation of the photo of herself with her children, with the second one staged in a decidedly tropical place. Earlier that year, she posted a photo of Michael sitting on Mark's shoulders as a baby while visiting Italy. Mark and Ripa get away on their own a fair amount, but they seem to always have room for their children to join a vacation.
They take vacations without their parents, too
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might be seen vacationing with their kids, and they might not. Their children clearly love to travel, and they've had plenty of opportunities to do so on their own. In 2023, Michael Consuelos shared footage of himself on a beach somewhere, including one photo of himself and some friends on a boat — his parents nowhere to be seen. Lola Consuelos has also posted photos of herself on her travels. While the scenery often appears to be from places closer to the equator than her hometown of New York City, Ripa has shared on "Live" that Lola is also quite fond of Europe.
Per Ripa, Lola celebrated her 21st birthday in Europe. The talk show host shared on "Live" that it was a dual-purpose trip; while Lola was celebrating across the pond, she was also finding an apartment to live in while studying abroad (more on that later). The television personality acknowledged that her daughter's circumstances weren't typical. "I was like, 'That's funny. Normally, people find apartments by going online and finding an apartment online and then just showing up and being disappointed when they get there,'" Ripa said, as reported by Access Hollywood. Ripa went on to note that Lola had already planned the trip — apartment hunting just happened to fit in. "It's her last hurrah before she's off the family nipple, so to speak," Ripa added, insinuating that she and her husband had paid for the trip.
Kelly Ripa's kids fly on private jets
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos don't always fly private, but they know all about the experience, as do their children. The talk show hosts aren't in the habit of sharing how they get from one location to another, but the family has been spotted in Miami getting off a private jet. Private flights start at around $3,500 per hour (per Clay Lacy), and assuming Ripa, Consuelos, and their kids took off from their hometown of New York City, the flight would've cost at least $10,500.
However, Ripa and Consuelos don't always fly private with their family. On an episode of "Live," the two have discussed how awkward it can be to board a plane, something that is decidedly less awkward when flying private. "Show of hands: How many strangers' crotches have you had in your face?" Ripa asked the audience, Decider reported. "The other direction is also a horror show. It's an embarrassment of terrible situations!" she added.
They received expensive educations
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made sure their children got great educations. After graduating high school, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos all attended well-respected — and expensive — colleges. Michael, for example, went to New York University, where he majored in film at the Tisch School of the Arts and ran cross country. He started college in 2016, so tuition wasn't quite as high as in 2024. For reference, NYU's tuition for the 2024-2025 school year was just under $63,000. Lola also attended NYU, graduating from the prestigious institution in 2023. Joaquin, meanwhile, went to the University of Michigan to wrestle, and because he's not a Michigan resident, his tuition for the 2024-2025 school year started at just under $61,000 (though an athletic scholarship may have reduced this cost).
While Ripa and Mark supported their kids financially while they were in school, they shared that they wouldn't be funding their kids' lifestyles forever. "The bells and whistles; the stuff that they want — as long as you work for that, we will cover the core expenses, but once you graduate, that's over," Ripa said on an episode of "Live" (via People). "Because we were married at 25, you know what I mean? And we feel like because we didn't have safety nets, we got something cooking," she said. Ripa and Mark are understanding of the realities of life, though. When Michael struggled to find a job after graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mark and Ripa agreed to finance him for an additional year.
Michael Consuelos got an expensive graduation gift from his parents
In May 2020, Michael Consuelos graduated from New York University. "We know it's not what we all expected but we are so grateful to be all together on what I know must seem like the longest family trip ever," Mark Consuelos wished his son on Instagram, noting that Michael had a virtual graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later, Michael and his family celebrated his college graduation with an expensive gift — a family trip to Italy and Greece. "Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well!" Kelly Ripa said on Instagram after the trip. The delay certainly could've added some expense to the trip for Mark and Ripa if the two paid for the tag-alongs, too.
A few months after Michael received his expensive gift, he returned the favor by getting his mother her own present. Ripa received the most thoughtful gift from her son, but it wasn't quite as expensive as the one she gave him. Michael gave his mother a branded mug from the HBO series "Succession." The mug, which featured the WayStar RoyCo and ATN News logos, as well as the slogan "We Here For You," likely wasn't too pricey, but Ripa still loved it. "Best gift ever," Ripa said of the mug in an Instagram story, according to Hello!.
Michael got a head start in his acting career
It's no secret that having famous parents opens doors that might otherwise be closed, and Michael Consuelos has definitely benefited from his parents' connections. Michael got some early credits on his acting resume as a child, lending his voice to some projects like "Duck Dodgers" and "Go, Diego! Go!". Michael also worked as a production assistant on the sitcom "The Goldbergs," but his most notable gig to date has been his role on "Riverdale," which he most certainly got because of his famous father. Michael joined the cast of "Riverdale" as a younger version of Mark Consuelos' character. In Michael's defense, there is no one in the world who looks more like a younger version of his father than he does (not even his younger brother), and, according to Mark, Michael did a great job. "I will have to admit, a couple times I did sneak on set to watch his scenes," Mark said to E! News of his son's work. "Michael killed it and I was just so impressed and so blown away."
Michael's acting work didn't end with "Riverdale," nor did it end with his parents. The young star's next gig was a role in the lifetime film "Let's Get Physical," and Mark and Kelly Ripa served as executive producers. "I think what was really fun was that they were very hands off about the whole thing. They let me do my own things with the character. It was a really amazing collaborative experience," Michael said to Smashing Interviews of working with his parents.
Lola Consuelos spent a semester abroad
Being Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's child has afforded Lola Consuelos some unique opportunities. While attending New York University, Lola opted to study abroad in London. Although plenty of students do study abroad each year, it's an opportunity that lots of students don't take because of the cost. On top of paying tuition, the average study abroad program costs anywhere from $7,000 to $15,000. And that's just for the costs associated with a student's studies. There are several other fees that come along with traveling in general that those who study abroad have to pay, and if any student wants to travel to other countries while studying abroad, they'll have to pay for those trips, too. All in all, it's a spendy way to spend a semester.
When Lola finished her semester abroad, she moved back in with her parents to finish her last semester of college. While she likely didn't have to pay for room and board while living at home, shacking up with her parents again did come at a cost. As Mark shared on an episode of "Live," he, Ripa, and Lola had some awkward run-ins while readjusting to having a child at home. "She's not going to go back to her apartment, she's staying with us. And you know what she does now? The door's closed in our bedroom, no knock, she just walks in and says, 'Hey girls!'" Mark said of Lola, per People. Lola didn't have to deal with that issue (or other inappropriate confessions Ripa and Mark should have kept to themselves) forever, though. After graduating college, Lola moved back to London.
The kids have already been featured in a magazine
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are no strangers to photoshoots and magazine features, and they've made it so that their kids aren't, either. Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos have all gotten their chance to model for photos to be featured in magazines, notably for People's 2019 Beautiful Issue. Ripa was thrilled to have her children join her for a photo shoot, albeit a bit surprised. "I cannot tell you the joy and thrill that I had doing that with my kids, who all three agreed to do it. I never thought they would say yes, ever, ever. I never thought they would say yes," she told People.
In 2020, Ripa and Mark's kids graduated from being featured in a magazine to being on the cover of one. The family graced the cover of People's first-ever Family Issue. Ripa, Mark, and their children posed outside for a photoshoot, and they shared some details of their life as a family. "As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves," Ripa told People of what she's learned as a mother. "I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don't really believe in gender stereotyping. My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."
Kelly Ripa's kids get to attend red carpet events
There are some events at which attendance can't even be bought; entrance is only possible for those on the invitation list. Thanks to her and her husband's careers, Kelly Ripa's kids have gotten to attend such events. For example, in 2015, when Ripa received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos were all in attendance, along with Mark Consuelos. In 2024, Lola walked the red carpet with her parents for the Disney Legends Ceremony as Ripa was named a Disney Legend. Making the moment more special, Lola donned a sentimental gown. "That dress that Lola was wearing is 30 years old," Ripa shared on an episode of "Live." "That was my dress from 30 years ago. So, I thought that was pretty cool."
While Ripa and Mark's children do get to experience what many kids only dream of, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin have all had typical teenage experiences, too, like prom. In 2019, the television stars shared photos of Lola attending prom, doing as most high school girls do for the event — dressing in a formal gown and pinning a corsage on their date's lapel. In 2021, Ripa and Mark shared footage of Joaquin going to prom, too. Mark's youngest even borrowed his tuxedo for the occasion.