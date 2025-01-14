CNN's Kaitlan Collins Accidentally Reveals Her Strange Age-Gap Crush
Though we know some intimate details about CNN's Kaitlan Collins, like her willingness to show off her killer legs and her relationship with politician and entrepreneur Will Douglas that seemingly ended quietly, there are, perhaps, some aspects of her personal life that she'd prefer to keep under wraps. While she's been unable to escape recent plastic surgery speculation, "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" host could also be the subject of further conversation in light of a revelation about one of her possible celebrity crushes.
One can't deny professional sports entities like the NFL and college football offer up a wide array of dreamy athletes and eye candy to gush over. While some might put athletic hunks like Josh Allen or Joe Burrow at the top of their football crush lists, Collins apparently prefers members of the coaching staff, and one former coach who's much older than her might have especially caught her eye. Of all the football personalities Collins could possibly be crushing on, retired coach Nick Saban very well could be absent from most people's bingo cards.
Saban got name-dropped in Collins' dating profile
Lo and behold, CNN's Kaitlan Collins might have accidentally let the cat out of the bag about her crush, even if she didn't intend for the public to find out. According to DailyMail.com, Collins' dating profile, which the outlet exclusively acquired from the celebrity dating service Raya, reveals she may have a slight crush on Nick Saban. "Nick Saban was taken," her dating bio reads, per DailyMail.com. On one hand, her oddly specific decision to name-drop the former Alabama Crimson Tide football coach raises some questions about her interest in Nick — who turned 73 years old in 2024 — and her dating preferences in general. However, the line could simply be Collins' humorous way to try and draw attention toward her profile, and perhaps it shouldn't be taken too seriously.
Collins' reported affinity for the past Alabama coach might not surprise some people, given the University of Alabama is her alma mater. She's also voiced her admiration for Nick in the past. Though Nick, who's been married to his wife Terry Saban for over five decades, might be off the table, that barrier hasn't prevented Collins from showing appreciation for the coach and expressing her desire to interview him.
"I would actually love to interview Saban," she told AL.com in November 2024, after mentioning that they had met before at the White House. Collins continued, "And I think it's just because he's so wise and he has so many amazing life experiences that I would just be curious to hear him talk, and tell stories, and walk us through his thinking."