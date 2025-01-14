CNN's Kaitlan Collins Accidentally Reveals Her Strange Age-Gap Crush

Lo and behold, CNN's Kaitlan Collins might have accidentally let the cat out of the bag about her crush, even if she didn't intend for the public to find out. According to DailyMail.com, Collins' dating profile, which the outlet exclusively acquired from the celebrity dating service Raya, reveals she may have a slight crush on Nick Saban. "Nick Saban was taken," her dating bio reads, per DailyMail.com. On one hand, her oddly specific decision to name-drop the former Alabama Crimson Tide football coach raises some questions about her interest in Nick — who turned 73 years old in 2024 — and her dating preferences in general. However, the line could simply be Collins' humorous way to try and draw attention toward her profile, and perhaps it shouldn't be taken too seriously.

Collins' reported affinity for the past Alabama coach might not surprise some people, given the University of Alabama is her alma mater. She's also voiced her admiration for Nick in the past. Though Nick, who's been married to his wife Terry Saban for over five decades, might be off the table, that barrier hasn't prevented Collins from showing appreciation for the coach and expressing her desire to interview him.

"I would actually love to interview Saban," she told AL.com in November 2024, after mentioning that they had met before at the White House. Collins continued, "And I think it's just because he's so wise and he has so many amazing life experiences that I would just be curious to hear him talk, and tell stories, and walk us through his thinking."

