Mark Wahlberg's Daughter Ella Grew Up To Be Stunning

For over three decades, Mark Wahlberg has been a movie star, an entrepreneur, and a family man, alongside his wife, Rhea Durham, and their adorable kids. Mark and Rhea first began dating in 2001 and eventually tied the knot in August 2009, after welcoming their first three children — daughter Ella, born in September 2003, and sons Michael and Brendon, born in 2006 and 2008 respectively. A few months after exchanging vows, the couple welcomed their fourth child, daughter Grace, who famously inherited her dad's snarky humor, in January 2010.

Throughout his career, Mark has always made his family a priority, whether he was in front of the camera as an actor or behind it as a prolific producer. Along the way, he brought his loving family along, often having his kids on his film sets for long days of shoots, so they could learn the business and spend time with their dad.

His eldest daughter, Ella, is now striking out on her own and paving her own path, showing the world just how gorgeous she's become. Perhaps it's not surprising that the 21-year-old daughter of a handsome leading man and a supermodel grew up to be absolutely stunning. However, Ella isn't afraid to embrace the fact that she inherited her father's movie star charisma and her mother's fashion model confidence, proving to the world she's living her best, most beautiful life.

