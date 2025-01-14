Mark Wahlberg's Daughter Ella Grew Up To Be Stunning
For over three decades, Mark Wahlberg has been a movie star, an entrepreneur, and a family man, alongside his wife, Rhea Durham, and their adorable kids. Mark and Rhea first began dating in 2001 and eventually tied the knot in August 2009, after welcoming their first three children — daughter Ella, born in September 2003, and sons Michael and Brendon, born in 2006 and 2008 respectively. A few months after exchanging vows, the couple welcomed their fourth child, daughter Grace, who famously inherited her dad's snarky humor, in January 2010.
Throughout his career, Mark has always made his family a priority, whether he was in front of the camera as an actor or behind it as a prolific producer. Along the way, he brought his loving family along, often having his kids on his film sets for long days of shoots, so they could learn the business and spend time with their dad.
His eldest daughter, Ella, is now striking out on her own and paving her own path, showing the world just how gorgeous she's become. Perhaps it's not surprising that the 21-year-old daughter of a handsome leading man and a supermodel grew up to be absolutely stunning. However, Ella isn't afraid to embrace the fact that she inherited her father's movie star charisma and her mother's fashion model confidence, proving to the world she's living her best, most beautiful life.
Ella Rae Wahlberg is living it up at Clemson University
Being the daughter of one of the highest-paid movie stars in the world has provided Ella Wahlberg with some neat opportunities — like when she moved across the country in 2023 to South Carolina to begin her college career at Clemson University. There, she also became a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and embraced that life in a big way. While she hasn't spoken much about her major, she's made sure to document her experiences in college on social media, posting photos of herself and friends to Instagram, and celebrating all the fun times she's been having while away from home.
She's been having so much fun, that her famous father even wanted to get in on the festivities. The "Boogie Nights" star spoke with Entertainment Tonight in December 2023 and revealed that he'd actually partied a bit with his daughter during a parents' weekend at Clemson.
"They were having the most fun I've ever seen anybody have, ever!" Mark told ET. "Even more than her coming to Vegas! I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town. It was nuts. Parents' weekend was incredible." It's unclear how Ella felt having her dad tag along as she partied with her college pals.
On Ella's 21st birthday, her mom shared a timeline of her growing up
Leave it to your parents to bust out the baby photos whenever they have a good excuse. For Ella Wahlberg's mom, Rhea Durham, that excuse came when her little girl celebrated her milestone 21st birthday on September 2, 2024. Rhea commemorated the occasion with a slideshow of snapshots she posted to Instagram that truly showed Ella's transformation from an adorable, animal-loving toddler and pretend princess to a mature and stunningly gorgeous young woman ready to take on the world.
"Happy 21st birthday my first born baby!" Rhea captioned the post. "You put me in labor on Labor Day and made me a mommy. I am so proud of you and I love you forever and always and even more than that. Keep shining like you do twin."
The first photo in the carousel post shows a young Ella dressed up like Glinda the Good Witch from "The Wizard of Oz," presumably for Halloween, excitedly scooping up a huge pile of candy bars into her arms. Another photo from when she was even younger shows her holding her newborn baby brother in her arms and smiling. The cover photo and final photos, however, prove Ella won the genetic lottery as a lookalike to her beautiful mom.
Ella Wahlberg knows how to let loose and enjoy vacations in style
With an eye for style and a passion for fitness, Ella Wahlberg knows how to turn heads with effortless ease — even when she's just hanging out with family on vacation. The 21-year-old university student capped off 2024 with a slideshow post to Instagram showing her trip to Barbados, and flaunted her fit physique in the post's cover pic, posted a photo of herself drinking a beer on the deck of a boat while rocking a purple bikini.
She looked equally stylish in January 2025, when she returned to Las Vegas, where her famous parents live, to spend some quality time with family. Ella shared a slew of snaps from her "hometown visit" (as she captioned the post), and managed to look like a professional fashion model in nearly every photo.
Whether rocking a cheetah print minidress outside a Sin City casino, a yellow and black polka dot dress on Fremont Street, or a simple, quasi-casual black top and jeans combo inside Allegiant Stadium, Ella Wahlberg can't help but look stunning.