Joe Biden Is Unrecognizable In Shockingly Good-Looking Throwback Pics
"Look, I'm very young, energetic and handsome. What the hell am I doing this for?" President Joe Biden quipped at the end of his "For You" campaign ad in March 2024. And who are we to argue? While he may not exactly be a young man anymore, the president, who turned 82 in 2024, still looks great — especially in a suit — after all these years. In the campaign ad, he opted for a more relaxed look and rocked a dark blue quarter zip over a crisp white button-up.
When Congress convened on January 3, 2025, to swear in new senators, President Biden found himself in a nostalgic mood. "I'm reflecting on my time in the Senate with a few throwbacks," he captioned an Instagram post of two pictures from earlier in his political career. They show him looking regal in a suit, and the first one demonstrates that he's always had that killer smile.
Joe Biden has always been a suave-looking man
President Joe Biden has been in politics a long time — some of his earlier photos are in black & white — and he has looked good throughout his political career. Whether he was on the campaign trail, giving a speech, or conducting work in the senate, he was always rocking a classic suit and tie ensemble. His wife and First Lady Jill Biden is no stranger to looking great either.
When he was a younger man, before he became the esteemed politician and president we know him as today, Biden was shockingly handsome. In 2021, he posted something of a thirst trap on Instagram when he shared an image of himself with a full head of hair wearing a classy red button-up. "I know this young person would've gotten vaccinated, but we've got to get other young people protected as well. Who's willing to help?" he captioned the photo, urging young Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, his message may have gotten lost, as some commenters were enamored with his appearance, leaving comments we can't repeat here.