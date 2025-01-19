Joe Biden Is Unrecognizable In Shockingly Good-Looking Throwback Pics

"Look, I'm very young, energetic and handsome. What the hell am I doing this for?" President Joe Biden quipped at the end of his "For You" campaign ad in March 2024. And who are we to argue? While he may not exactly be a young man anymore, the president, who turned 82 in 2024, still looks great — especially in a suit — after all these years. In the campaign ad, he opted for a more relaxed look and rocked a dark blue quarter zip over a crisp white button-up.

When Congress convened on January 3, 2025, to swear in new senators, President Biden found himself in a nostalgic mood. "I'm reflecting on my time in the Senate with a few throwbacks," he captioned an Instagram post of two pictures from earlier in his political career. They show him looking regal in a suit, and the first one demonstrates that he's always had that killer smile.