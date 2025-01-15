CNN's Alisyn Camerota Looks So Different In '90s Throwback Pic From Her Fox News Days

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota bid viewers farewell in December of 2024, after over 10 years with the network. During her stint, she interviewed presidents, reported on major news stories, and became a regular fixture for viewers. As she moves on to the next chapter of her professional life, it's a good time to look back at how much she's changed over the years. That includes a throwback '90s pic, in which she's nearly unrecognizable.

The pic shows Camerota, born in 1966, trying Pilates, while she was working for Channel 25 Fox TV News in Boston, Massachusetts. The thirty-something Camerota is pictured with fitness instructor Michelle Fallon at the World Gym in Dedham, Massachusetts. The photo is quite the departure from Camerota's current polished appearance, which usually consists of tailored attire and a contemporary hairstyle.

It's not the first time that social media users have seen Camerota in throwback pics. On January 31, 2024, she posted a now-and-then comparison with the hashtag "WardrobeWednesday" on her Instagram. "First day, sophomore year in high school," Camerota wrote. She jokingly pointed out the puffy shoulders of the shirt she wore as a teenager, referring to it as "timeless awesomeness."

