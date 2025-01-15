CNN's Alisyn Camerota Looks So Different In '90s Throwback Pic From Her Fox News Days
CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota bid viewers farewell in December of 2024, after over 10 years with the network. During her stint, she interviewed presidents, reported on major news stories, and became a regular fixture for viewers. As she moves on to the next chapter of her professional life, it's a good time to look back at how much she's changed over the years. That includes a throwback '90s pic, in which she's nearly unrecognizable.
The pic shows Camerota, born in 1966, trying Pilates, while she was working for Channel 25 Fox TV News in Boston, Massachusetts. The thirty-something Camerota is pictured with fitness instructor Michelle Fallon at the World Gym in Dedham, Massachusetts. The photo is quite the departure from Camerota's current polished appearance, which usually consists of tailored attire and a contemporary hairstyle.
It's not the first time that social media users have seen Camerota in throwback pics. On January 31, 2024, she posted a now-and-then comparison with the hashtag "WardrobeWednesday" on her Instagram. "First day, sophomore year in high school," Camerota wrote. She jokingly pointed out the puffy shoulders of the shirt she wore as a teenager, referring to it as "timeless awesomeness."
Alisyn Camerota has shared throwback pics of herself over the years
News anchor Alisyn Camerota spent 16 years with Fox News before joining CNN in 2014. Though she left the network in December of 2024, longtime viewers have witnessed just how much she's changed over the years. That was especially true in 2020 when she shared a graduation pic on her Facebook. In the post, Camerota admitted that her 20s weren't a great time for her. "They were my toughest decade," she wrote, "filled with indecision, drama and dreams of a different future."
Camerota also looked much different in her 2011 wedding pics, which she shared on her Instagram on September 19, 2019. "18 years ago tonight, we danced our way to wedded bliss," she wrote. Camerota, whose husband Tim sadly passed away in July of 2024, published a memoir that same year called "Combat Love," in which she detailed her bumpy childhood growing up in New Jersey.
She talked about the book on CNN not long after its release, where she warned viewers that stories about her journalistic work were not included. "I really did want to peel back the curtain," Camerota admitted, "and I think I did that, cause it's pretty raw and personal, on how I became this person." In July of 2024, Variety reported that Camerota's memoir was being adapted for the screen by the producers of Alanis Morisette's Broadway musical, "Jagged Little Pill."