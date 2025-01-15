Inside CNN Anchor Wolf Blitzer's Marriage With Wife Lynn
Longtime CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer is one of the most respected journalists on TV. Blitzer joined the network in 1990, and he's received numerous awards throughout his career, including a Golden CableACE, and the George Foster Peabody Award. But while his relatively scandal-free CNN run spans over three decades, viewers may not know that another one of his longest tenures is in his marriage to his wife, Lynn.
Blitzer and his wife married in 1973, and have been together ever since. Lynn Blitzer isn't in the public eye herself, but she has appeared next to Wolf at various events through the years. The couple first got together in Buffalo, New York, and when they married a few years later, he worked for The Jerusalem Post in Washington, D.C. Their only child, Ilana, was born in 1981.
Though the couple are usually tight-lipped about their relationship, Blitzer has occasionally mentioned his wife publicly, including giving her a sweet nod in an interview with the HuffPost.
Wolf and Lynn Blitzer share a daughter
Wolf Blitzer has been the host of "The Situation Room" on CNN since 2005 (and he's earned quite the nest egg from it). When he was asked about his on-screen wardrobe, specifically how he decides what neckties to buy. "I have an excellent personal shopper: my wife Lynn," he said. "She is a professional shopper at Saks."
Wolf and Lynn are both Buffalo Bills fans, as seen on his Instagram. It's one of the few things he talks about on his social media, apart from his work on CNN. Blitzer shared a recent Twitter post with footage of the celebration at D.C.'s Exiles Bar, following the Bill's win against the Seattle Seahawks.
The couple's daughter, Ilana Blitzer Gendelman, became a success in journalism as well, working as a beauty editor for various magazines, including Health and Family Circle. Like her parents, Ilana also tends to also keep a low profile on social media.