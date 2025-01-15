Inside CNN Anchor Wolf Blitzer's Marriage With Wife Lynn

Longtime CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer is one of the most respected journalists on TV. Blitzer joined the network in 1990, and he's received numerous awards throughout his career, including a Golden CableACE, and the George Foster Peabody Award. But while his relatively scandal-free CNN run spans over three decades, viewers may not know that another one of his longest tenures is in his marriage to his wife, Lynn.

Blitzer and his wife married in 1973, and have been together ever since. Lynn Blitzer isn't in the public eye herself, but she has appeared next to Wolf at various events through the years. The couple first got together in Buffalo, New York, and when they married a few years later, he worked for The Jerusalem Post in Washington, D.C. Their only child, Ilana, was born in 1981.

Though the couple are usually tight-lipped about their relationship, Blitzer has occasionally mentioned his wife publicly, including giving her a sweet nod in an interview with the HuffPost.