What Diddy's Son Christian Has Been Up To Since His Father's Arrest
The September 2024 arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry. The media mogul and founder of Bad Boy Records was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, and is being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. While Combs awaits trial for the allegations, his second oldest son is also in the news.
Live Bitez's Instagram posted a video of Christian "King" Combs at a party with his girlfriend Raven Tracy in October 2024. Christian was there to celebrate Tracy's appearance at Essence's Feed to Funds panel. While Combs' appearance at a party typically doesn't warrant front page coverage, it was the timing of the event that raised eyebrows. The celebration happened just two days after his father's court hearing.
According to CNN, the judge at that hearing set May 5, 2025, as the start date for Sean Combs' trial. Upon entering the courtroom, Diddy waived to Christian before taking a seat next to his attorneys. Despite negative comments on Instagram about Christian's celebration, the young rapper has continued to make headlines. This time, it was directly tied to his famous father.
Christian Combs supported his dad on social media
Christian Combs took over his dad's Instagram two days after Sean Combs' birthday. "We're gonna be posting videos," he said, "by spreading, you know, good energy, and taking y'all down memory lane of all the positive things he did." Some of Combs' music videos featuring himself and the late Notorious B.I.G. were then uploaded to the account.
Christian also posted a video of himself and Diddy's other children singing Happy Birthday to their father over the phone on Instagram. "I love y'all so much," Sean said. "Thank y'all for being strong, and thank y'all for being by my side and supporting me."
Christian has remained in his father's corner throughout, and confronted the story head-on with a track released in May 2024 on his YouTube channel. The song referenced the FBI's raid of Combs' home just two months prior. "Police raid the crib like they think we selling crack," the song goes, "but we out here selling tracks / Multimillion dollar plaques."