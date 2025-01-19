The Bizarre Drama Between Erin Andrews & CBS News' Sam Kuffel

Drama can happen at any moment during an NFL game. Sometimes it's a controversial call that determines the winner. Other times, it's a tie-breaking Hail Mary pass that results in a playoff victory. But one drama during a game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers didn't involve players. It involved two news personalities.

Fox Sports' Erin Andrews was reporting from the sidelines at Lambeau Field during that game. "We just got an alert there is a high wind gust warning within the next hour, 45 minutes," Andrews said, per the New York Post. "Expecting gusts up to 43 miles per hour. So we've got the wind, we've got the rain, we've got the grass, we've got the NFC North, baby."

But Andrews' reporting was met with criticism online from meteorologist Sam Kuffel. Kuffel works for CBS 58, an affiliate station in Milwaukee. "Begging Erin Andrews to stop making up weather alerts," Kuffel said on X, "stuff like this makes me irrationally angry." Though that post was deleted, Andrews was made aware of it and fired back. "Just saw the story abt your tweet," Andrews said on her X account. "Let me know the best way to touch base. Wanted to show you where Fox security (working the game) and I got our Weather Alert for the Packers game! Thx!!"

