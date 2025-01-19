The Bizarre Drama Between Erin Andrews & CBS News' Sam Kuffel
Drama can happen at any moment during an NFL game. Sometimes it's a controversial call that determines the winner. Other times, it's a tie-breaking Hail Mary pass that results in a playoff victory. But one drama during a game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers didn't involve players. It involved two news personalities.
Fox Sports' Erin Andrews was reporting from the sidelines at Lambeau Field during that game. "We just got an alert there is a high wind gust warning within the next hour, 45 minutes," Andrews said, per the New York Post. "Expecting gusts up to 43 miles per hour. So we've got the wind, we've got the rain, we've got the grass, we've got the NFC North, baby."
But Andrews' reporting was met with criticism online from meteorologist Sam Kuffel. Kuffel works for CBS 58, an affiliate station in Milwaukee. "Begging Erin Andrews to stop making up weather alerts," Kuffel said on X, "stuff like this makes me irrationally angry." Though that post was deleted, Andrews was made aware of it and fired back. "Just saw the story abt your tweet," Andrews said on her X account. "Let me know the best way to touch base. Wanted to show you where Fox security (working the game) and I got our Weather Alert for the Packers game! Thx!!"
Erin Andrews doubled down despite criticism
Though Sam Kuffel didn't respond on X, she did reply to a few different posts from users about the drama. WJCL News Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Nelson posted, "Did she just say high wind warning?" Kuffel responded with "Yup. For 43 mph winds too?? Nothing stronger than 25-30mph here so far today."
Despite the pushback, Erin Andrews seemed to stick to her guns on an episode of her "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa" podcast. Andrews cohosts the show along with fellow sportscaster Charissa Thompson. Andrews talked about conditions during the game, saying "the rain is just coming in slanted where I have my earpiece in. I took it out once. There's water inside and I'm like, 'Am I going to have swimmer's ear?' Because I'm pushing water in my ear canal."
Andrews went on to say that former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who was covering the game, even mentioned the weather and how he could feel the wind from where he was. "There was points where it was closest to the end zone," Andrews said, "and the wind was blowing so bad I had to put my back to the wind but I'm like looking over my shoulder at the play because it's just getting me in the face." At the time of writing, neither Andrews or Kuffel have mentioned the drama again on X.