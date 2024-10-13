JD Vance's Wife Usha Used To Love One Of Trump's Biggest Rivals

Everyone knows that JD Vance and Donald Trump have a complicated relationship, not least because the Ohio senator was a vocal critic of Trump's before he got the opportunity to grow his career and abruptly switched sides. But what about JD's wife, Usha Vance? It turns out that she was not only a registered Democrat but also a well-established fan of Hillary Clinton. According to the Daily Beast, which reached out to several friends of the couple, JD actually told a pal that his wife was set to cast her vote for Clinton, who was competing against Trump at the time.

Another source shared that Usha held on to her job at the Munger, Tolles & Olson law firm due to its values, beliefs, and policies — one of which is diversity, equity, and inclusion. So, does this mean that Usha is secretly a Democrat who is sacrificing her values to support her husband's career, or worse, a Democrat being forced to submit and align with her husband? And is there any truth to the rumors about a divorce brewing between JD and Usha Vance? Not quite. Despite Usha's Democratic leanings, she actually has a history of aligning herself with conservatives.

Between 2013 and 2018, Usha was a law clerk for three right-leaning judges; Amul Thapar, Brett Kavanaugh, and John Roberts Jr. And while working for someone doesn't necessarily mean you agree with their policies, Usha has made it quite clear that she supports — or at least is impressed with — Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault and is one of the judges chiefly responsible for restricting women's access to healthcare through overruling Roe v. Wade.

