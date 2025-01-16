Glaring Red Flags In Princes Harry & William's Relationship That Were There Long Before Megxit

Undoubtedly, one of the most painful things that can happen to a kid is losing their mother. The death of Princess Diana, the universally cherished global humanitarian, was a devastating blow for Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, 15 and 12 at the time, respectively. The former even said that this brought them closer together. "We are uniquely bonded because of what we've been through," William said in a 2017 video on X (formerly Twitter) where he, Princess Kate, and Harry have a conversation on mental health.

For instance, in "Spare," Harry shared that William was his strength when they publicly walked together behind Diana's casket at her funeral. The princess's brother, Charles, had initially said it would be "barbaric" to make the boys do so. When Prince Phillip suggested that it should only be William who would do the walk if Harry was too young, Harry insisted on going with him. "I didn't want Willy to undergo an ordeal like that without me," he wrote. "Had the roles been reversed, he'd never have wanted me — indeed, allowed me — to go it alone. ... I remember keeping a fraction of Willy always in the corner of my vision and drawing loads of strength from that."

However, William confessed in the 2017 video that he and Harry had not talked much about Diana with each other, hinting that there already were some barriers between them. And even for their mother, they can't look each other in the eyes today. At the 2024 Diana Awards, Harry appeared in an interactive video, and the soon-to-be-king only wrote letters to the winners. Could seeing his brother's face, even just in a video, be too much for him?

