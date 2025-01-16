Chappell Roan's Best Makeup-Free Looks Have Heads Turning

She may be a pop princess, but Chappell Roan is simultaneously reigning as a drag queen. From her out-of-this-world makeup looks, like her iconic pig nose for the 2024 Grammys, or her Marie Antoinette-style white face and lipstick-covered teeth for NPR's "Tiny Desk Concert," or even when she dressed as the Statue of Liberty for NYC's 2024 Gov Ball, Chappell has proven time and time again that she knows makeup, but the "HOT TO GO!" hitmaker can rock an all-natural look just as easily.

If you don't know who Chappell Roan is, then you've probably been living under a rock for the last year because the musician has taken the pop scene by storm. With her 2023 debut album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," Chappell has graced our ears with smash hits like "Pink Pony Club," "Red Wine Supernova," and heart-wrenching ballads like "Coffee," "Casual" and "Kaleidoscope." While she's captured our attention with her incredible musical prowess and her vibrant, eccentric style, it's time to get to know Chappell Roan without her persona.

The artist has given her fans a few glimpses into what it's like being Kayleigh Rose Amstutz — her real name. Her bright blue eyes and naturally brown hair are not things for which most know her, but take a look at the other side of this Midwest princess.

