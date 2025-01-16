Chappell Roan's Best Makeup-Free Looks Have Heads Turning
She may be a pop princess, but Chappell Roan is simultaneously reigning as a drag queen. From her out-of-this-world makeup looks, like her iconic pig nose for the 2024 Grammys, or her Marie Antoinette-style white face and lipstick-covered teeth for NPR's "Tiny Desk Concert," or even when she dressed as the Statue of Liberty for NYC's 2024 Gov Ball, Chappell has proven time and time again that she knows makeup, but the "HOT TO GO!" hitmaker can rock an all-natural look just as easily.
If you don't know who Chappell Roan is, then you've probably been living under a rock for the last year because the musician has taken the pop scene by storm. With her 2023 debut album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," Chappell has graced our ears with smash hits like "Pink Pony Club," "Red Wine Supernova," and heart-wrenching ballads like "Coffee," "Casual" and "Kaleidoscope." While she's captured our attention with her incredible musical prowess and her vibrant, eccentric style, it's time to get to know Chappell Roan without her persona.
The artist has given her fans a few glimpses into what it's like being Kayleigh Rose Amstutz — her real name. Her bright blue eyes and naturally brown hair are not things for which most know her, but take a look at the other side of this Midwest princess.
Chappell Roan ISN'T a natural red
One of Chappell Roan's most iconic aspects of her look is her flaming hot red hair. Believe it or not, though, her redhead identity is not real. Chappell has admitted to dying her hair for a more intense effect, which we think compliments her makeup looks to a higher degree than her naturally brown hair, but you be the judge.
In December 2024, Chappell Roan posted a carousel of throwback pics to her Instagram, all rocking the same long brunette locks. "More old pics before I dyed my hair red and became a demon oh my god as I'm typing this someone is throwing up in the seat in front of me oh my god," she hilariously captioned the post, giving us a play-by-play.
Her brown hair was usually paired with an '80s-style wardrobe; in one slide (as seen above), she's sporting a natural face with her hair down and a neon-colored windbreaker tucked into her light-wash jeans, and of course, a scrunchy on the wrist to round out the look. This was definitely before Chappell discovered false eyelashes.
Chappell Roan just woke up like this
Chappell Roan's face card is insane, and she doesn't even need her drag makeup to look that good. In a December 2024 post on Instagram, Chappell wrote: "B***h I just woke up." The photos appear to be screenshots from a telehealth video call, as the words on her computer read, "Here's how you'll appear in the appointment." With her eyes still puffy from sleep, Chappell Roan captured her sleepy face looking flawless, not to mention her hair looks pretty perfect for coming straight off the pillow — she must sleep on silk.
Her followers couldn't believe her beauty, either. "Imagine looking this stunning in a telehealth appointment," one user wrote. "Actually ethereal," another commented. Others commended Chappell for always keeping it real on social media, compared to her celebrity counterparts who FaceTune everything — it turns out the perfect selfie can be calculated down to a science. "All these celebs posting their touched-up glamour shots all day long but Chappell keeps it real, and it's refreshing," someone wrote. With glowing skin like Chappell's, there's no need for a touch-up!
Chappell's a country girl at heart
Chappell Roan, your Midwest roots are showing! To announce her 2024 Spotify Wrapped results, Chappell posted a throwback photo on Instagram of herself next to a souped-up Mercury Grand Marquis stretch limo, decked out in a camouflage vinyl wrap, and the cherry on top, bull horns — because what would a camo stretch limo be without horns?
Sporting her own merch, Chappell Roan posed with the ornate vehicle, the sun beating down on her naturally gorgeous skin. Without her high eyebrows and blue eyeshadow, Chappell almost passes for a typical pedestrian. Little do the people in that parking lot know, she's a "Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl." "This pic is kind of insane," she wrote in the caption, along with her top five artists listened to on Spotify. While a few of her fans were stuck on how absurd the car next to her was, many of her followers commented about how she was their top artist on Spotify Wrapped. "Spotify says I'm top 0.05%," one user wrote about their listening status, adding, "easy to do when she's the best."
Chappell Roan's photographer gets every angle, and they're all right
Nashville-based photographer Lucienne Nghiem has been shooting Chappell Roan through all the artist's milestones, including her opening for Olivia Rodrigo's "Guts" tour, her performances at Coachella, and her "Midwest Princess" tour. When her work was featured in Vogue, who was covering Chappell Roan's behind-the-scenes glam squad at Coachella, Nghiem posted to Instagram to share her gratitude.
Aside from all her professional work with Chappell, Nghiem often posts casual snapshots of her employer-turned-friend. In March 2024, the photographer posted flash photos of Chappell on Instagram, writing in the caption: "Night out in Miami [with] @chappellroan xx." A tanned Chappell Roan appeared beyond the flash, with her red, curly hair and a blushing bare face. Her blue eyes looked ever so icy as she stared down the barrel of the camera. "That's delicious," one commenter wrote (we were all thinking that). "I need chappell roan to hit me with her car asap," another commented (okay, let's hope we weren't all thinking THAT).
Chappell's au naturel collab with Genesis Webb was majestic
Chappell Roan's stylist must be exhausted from creating some of the most aesthetically legendary outfits, from her 2024 VMA Renaissance look — where she yelled at a photographer — to her macho Rolling Stone photoshoot. A major style milestone for stylist Genesis Webb was coordinating a look for Chappell Roan's appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where she wore an ethereal swan-inspired dress, with white feathers and all.
Webb revealed to Vogue that her original plan for the show's outfit included a euphoric, white chiffon Ottolinger skirt, with a mesh, cropped GCDS ruffle long-sleeve — an outfit documented by Lucienne Nghiem, according to Webb's Instagram post.
In Nghiem's photos, Chappell Roan is wearing no makeup, with her tossed in a casual bun. Chappell also included brown-colored, swan eye contacts to the look. Her bare face matched her bare feet as she walked through New York City's streets shoeless in the majestic bird garb.