Who Is Martha Stewart's Billionaire Ex, Charles Simonyi? Inside Their 15 Year Romance

One of Martha Stewart's most high-profile relationships was with tech billionaire Charles Simonyi. Although the two never married, they formed such a close relationship during their time together that Stewart likened their eventual breakup to a divorce. But who exactly is the man Martha Stewart spent 15 years with?

Stewart and Simonyi were both born in the 1940s. However, Simonyi hails from Budapest — more than 4,000 miles away from Stewart's birthplace of Jersey City. After a spell in Denmark as a teen, he moved to the U.S. for school. In 1981, Simonyi — now with a PhD from Stanford under his belt — landed a gig at a little company called Microsoft, which had only existed for about six years at that point. Just about anyone who has ever used a Microsoft computer for work or school has experienced Simonyi's legacy, whether they realize it or not — as he led the charge in building the earliest versions of Microsoft Office. Simonyi ultimately left the company in 2002, opting to strike out on his own.

But Simonyi's journey with Martha Stewart began in 1993 — shortly after Martha divorced publisher Andrew Stewart after nearly 30 years of marriage and subsequently ended a brief fling with actor Anthony Hopkins. Though Simonyi insisted he and Stewart were just friends in a 1999 interview with New York Magazine, rumors that they were more than that had swirled since at least 1997. And their connection reportedly persisted well into the 2000s.