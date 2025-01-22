Here's What Charlie Sheen's 5 Children Are Doing Today

Controversial actor Charlie Sheen has achieved many things in his life, including fatherhood. Altogether, Sheen has five children across three relationships. His first-born child, Cassandra Estevez, is the daughter of Sheen's high school sweetheart, Paula Profit. He shares two daughters, Sami and Lola Sheen, with his second wife, Denise Richards, and two sons, Max and Bob Sheen, with his third wife, Brooke Mueller. Charlie may have had deep personal issues in his life, but as of 2024, he seems to be a loving father to all his children, who all have interesting lives of their own at this point.

During an episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Richards opened up about her kids' relationship with their dad and how she wants them to be shielded from some of the secrets he harbors. "There's a lot that the kids don't know about their dad and I want to keep it that way," she stated on the show. "Even though he's Charlie Sheen, that is still to them their dad."

In December 2023, Charlie revealed exclusively to People that he was raising his two sons as a single dad. "I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys," Charlie told the outlet. "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now." Charlie has been present in his children's upbringing, and now they are getting ready to live their own individual lives.

