Here's What Charlie Sheen's 5 Children Are Doing Today
Controversial actor Charlie Sheen has achieved many things in his life, including fatherhood. Altogether, Sheen has five children across three relationships. His first-born child, Cassandra Estevez, is the daughter of Sheen's high school sweetheart, Paula Profit. He shares two daughters, Sami and Lola Sheen, with his second wife, Denise Richards, and two sons, Max and Bob Sheen, with his third wife, Brooke Mueller. Charlie may have had deep personal issues in his life, but as of 2024, he seems to be a loving father to all his children, who all have interesting lives of their own at this point.
During an episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Richards opened up about her kids' relationship with their dad and how she wants them to be shielded from some of the secrets he harbors. "There's a lot that the kids don't know about their dad and I want to keep it that way," she stated on the show. "Even though he's Charlie Sheen, that is still to them their dad."
In December 2023, Charlie revealed exclusively to People that he was raising his two sons as a single dad. "I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys," Charlie told the outlet. "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now." Charlie has been present in his children's upbringing, and now they are getting ready to live their own individual lives.
Cassandra Estevez lives a life away from the spotlight
Cassandra Estevez was born on December 12, 1984, when Charlie Sheen was only 19. Cassandra kept Sheen's birth name, being the only one of his children to maintain "Estevez" as their last name. As his first-born, Cassandra got to experience the glory days of her dad's career alongside him, like when she attended the premiere of "The Mighty Ducks" in 1992, a movie that starred Charlie's brother, Emilio Estevez. Cassandra was a theater major in college but chose not to pursue acting in adulthood.
In 2010, Cassandra married Casey Huffman, and her famous dad lovingly escorted her to the altar. In 2013, Cassandra gave birth to Sheen's first granddaughter, Luna. Sheen was ecstatic regarding the birth, exclusively telling TMZ, "It's impossibly a most wondrous day. My bucket list is a thimble!"
When asked about her relationship with her dad by E! News in the early 2010s, Cassandra preferred not to go into the details but disclosed that they are close despite Charlie's rocky history. "I love my dad is really all I can say right now," Cassandra told the outlet. She also seems to keep a low profile in her adulthood, largely keeping out of the public eye.
Sami Sheen is an OnlyFans model
Sami Sheen is the first daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards and was born on March 9, 2004. In her early life, Sami was known by the public for appearing on episodes of well-known TV shows alongside her parents, like "Two and a Half Men" and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." In 2021, Sami decided to live with Charlie, which was reported to have gone well.
In June 2022, Sami caused a bit of controversy in her family when she started an OnlyFans career shortly after her 18th birthday. While speaking with E! News, Charlie stated that while he isn't particularly happy about Sami's career choice, he still supports her. "I do not condone this," Charlie told the outlet. "But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity."
After receiving negative backlash for a TikTok video where she referred to herself as a "sex worker," Sami barked back at the haters. She reiterated in the comments section on TikTok that she feels very fulfilled by her job as a sex worker, and she doesn't understand why some people feel the need to judge her. In 2024, Sami also underwent a rhinoplasty and documented her surgery journey on TikTok.
Lola Sheen is different from her sister
Lola Sheen is the second daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, born in 2005. Lola has lived a much less public life than her sister, Sami Sheen. In an Instagram post highlighting her experience at a Zach Bryan concert, Lola wrote "God is so good" as the caption, insinuating she is religious. She also does not follow her sister Sami on any social media, which could mean that she doesn't approve of Sami's choices.
However, both Lola and Sami are set to appear in E!'s 2025 reality series about their mom, "Denise Richards and the Wild Things." According to E!, Richards expressed how excited she was to star opposite her daughters. "My family and I are thrilled to return home to E!" Richards said. "Sami and Lola were just 3 and 4 years old when we first shared our story, and now we've come full circle."
While the world will become more acquainted with Lola once her mom's new show airs, she claims not to be a huge fan of reality TV herself. As a guest on the podcast "Do I Know You?," Lola claims to have never watched "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," which her mom appears in. "I haven't seen a single episode," Lola stated. "I've always wanted to look at things that are more talking about positive things and not a lot of drama."
Bob Sheen may be a famous director some day
Charlie Sheen married his third wife, Brooke Mueller, on May 30, 2008, and their twin sons, Bob and Max Sheen, were born on March 14, 2009. Charlie and Mueller initially faced a scare when the twins were born six weeks premature. Both Bob and Max were in the hospital for a month before returning home in April of that same year in seemingly good health.
Sheen and Mueller divorced in 2011 and the twins were taken out of Mueller's custody and temporarily given to Denise Richards in 2013 after both Mueller and Sheen were deemed unfit to parent their children at the time. Sheen was later given custody of his sons and began raising them as a single dad. In December 2023, when his boys were 14, Charlie spoke the world of them during an exclusive conversation with People. "They're really cool, really smart, and really funny," Charlie stated. According to Charlie, Bob even won a horror movie directing contest when he was under 10, indicating he may be a prodigy of sorts.
Max Sheen loves gaming
During his exclusive conversation with People, Charlie Sheen discussed the joy of raising his twin sons, Max and Bob Sheen, and the ups and downs of technology when it comes to parenting. "You know, the time spent worshipping their devices... Although on the flip side, when they're doing that it gives me a little time to not be dragging them all over the city," Charlie said. "But I also feel like the screens detract them from having other opportunities to expand their minds in other areas."
Max reportedly plays guitar and seems to be creative like his brother and dad. Max is also allegedly very clever and once tried to trick his dad into letting him purchase a game. "The other day, I was in the dental chair having a filling replaced, and Max comes up to me and asks me if I have a gift card for a game he wants to buy on his phone. It's like, when has he ever seen me walking around with a gift card? I don't game!" Charlie recalled to People. "I'm not remotely connected to the gaming world other than trying to manage and supervise their time doing it."
Like all of Charlie's five children, his twin boys have a good relationship with their father and seem to be enjoying life.