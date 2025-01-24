Samuel L. Jackson's Wedding Gift For Scarlett Johansson & Ryan Reynolds Was So Bizarre
From snakes on a plane to bees at a wedding, Samuel L. Jackson's wedding gift to his screen partners Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds was a sweet surprise. The actor spoke to Vulture about giving the former couple a beehive back when they got married in 2008 — and while it may not appear to be the most sensible gift, Jackson had his reasons.
"Scarlett was always talking about nature," he said of his "The Spirit" co-star (he also later starred in "The Hitman's Bodyguard" with Reynolds.) "So I had my assistant go out and buy 10 pounds of bees and then I bought them bee suits and the whole thing." Given that their wedding took place at a wilderness retreat in Canada, Jackson's gift may have actually been perfectly appropriate.
But just like Johansson and Reynolds' marriage, which ended in divorce in 2011, their side hustle as beekeepers also came to a tragic end. As far as Jackson knows, he said, "They kept bees for a while. They got honey for a couple of years while they were married. And then one day the bees abandoned the hive or they abandoned the queen or some s***." At least the separated couple didn't need to decide who was going to keep the bees.
Johansson and Reynolds split amidst cheating rumors, later remarried others
There have always been rumors as to whether or not Ryan Reynolds cheated on Scarlet Johansson while they were married. The gossip points to Reynolds' time while filming "The Green Lantern," where he acted alongside now-wife Blake Lively. While the two were filming the future box office flop, Reynolds was still married to Johansson and Lively was reported to be in a relationship with her "Gossip Girl" co-star Penn Badgley. While it might be common for rumors to swirl about two stars falling in love on set, eyebrows were raised in 2010 when Lively called it off with Badgley only for Reynolds and Johansson to soon after announce that they were getting divorced.
And while Reynolds and Lively are still happily married, Johansson would date around, marrying and divorcing Romain Dauriac — with whom Johansson had a child — until she found her current husband and father of her second child in Colin Jost, the Saturday Night Live star who she married in 2020. In the lead-up to their nuptials, Johansson's new fiancé raised concerns over what his SNL co-star, Michael Che, might be buying them as a wedding gift.
However, the big day came and went and Che was reportedly well-behaved, though Jost told Ellen that he and Johansson were still waiting for Che's ominous gift, which had changed from a wedding gift to a housewarming gift. Jost joked that they're "waiting to find out what this thing is. But we're both pretty concerned for our well-being." Either the gift has yet to arrive or Che was up to his usual tricks with his co-star, but as of now, no gift has officially been reported — which means there's still a chance Johansson got another beehive.