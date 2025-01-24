Samuel L. Jackson's Wedding Gift For Scarlett Johansson & Ryan Reynolds Was So Bizarre

From snakes on a plane to bees at a wedding, Samuel L. Jackson's wedding gift to his screen partners Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds was a sweet surprise. The actor spoke to Vulture about giving the former couple a beehive back when they got married in 2008 — and while it may not appear to be the most sensible gift, Jackson had his reasons.

"Scarlett was always talking about nature," he said of his "The Spirit" co-star (he also later starred in "The Hitman's Bodyguard" with Reynolds.) "So I had my assistant go out and buy 10 pounds of bees and then I bought them bee suits and the whole thing." Given that their wedding took place at a wilderness retreat in Canada, Jackson's gift may have actually been perfectly appropriate.

But just like Johansson and Reynolds' marriage, which ended in divorce in 2011, their side hustle as beekeepers also came to a tragic end. As far as Jackson knows, he said, "They kept bees for a while. They got honey for a couple of years while they were married. And then one day the bees abandoned the hive or they abandoned the queen or some s***." At least the separated couple didn't need to decide who was going to keep the bees.

