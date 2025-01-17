Are Lauren Boebert Perfect Chompers Real? We Asked A Dentist
Whether it be through a series of inappropriate outfits or unignorable makeup fails, Lauren Boebert has sometimes attracted negative attention toward herself for her distracting looks. While it's clear these aspects of her appearance are a matter of choice on Boebert's part, some wonder if her fresh smile is also artificial, or if it is just naturally spotless.
Well, in September 2024, a dental professional addressed this notion in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, and perhaps to the surprise of many, confirmed that Boebert's teeth are most likely as authentic as they come. "[It's] hard to find a close up enough photo to tell for sure but they definitely look real," Dr. Jason B. Cellars said. "Those look like her natural beautiful teeth." Cellars, who, per his website, operates out of Seacliff Dental in California, attributed Boebert's noticeably pristine dental features to a possibly vigorous whitening routine, though he didn't completely take the idea of cosmetic surgery or dental manipulation off the table. "She likely gets her teeth whitened quite often to keep them so bright and healthy looking and obviously has great hygiene," he said. "They could be veneers and veneers can make your teeth look exactly like that but in her case it just looks like natural, healthy, white teeth."
Her shiny teeth turns heads
Though Boebert might be more recognizable for some of the messy controversies she's been caught up in throughout her political career, physical identifiers like her suspiciously perfect teeth have also been the subject of speculation and scrutiny. Some X, formerly known as Twitter, users could not help but point out how distractingly bright and whitened her teeth are. "[She has] GE-appliance-level bleached teeth," one user observed. One even humorously compared Boebert's large, shiny teeth to the abnormal pearly whites of a notable television character. "Lauren Boebert's teeth always remind me of Ross," another X user said, accompanied by a picture of the "Friends" character Ross Geller.
Though the opinion of professionals like Dr. Jason B. Cellars should seemingly close the case of why Boebert's teeth are so pristine, some X users may still hold the belief she achieved her perfect smile via cosmetic methods. If that was the case, some questioned how exactly she would have funded her procedure. "Did you use taxpayer money to get your teeth bonded?" one commenter asked in a now-deleted X post (via Nicki Swift). "They're so white they look blue!"