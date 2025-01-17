Are Lauren Boebert Perfect Chompers Real? We Asked A Dentist

Whether it be through a series of inappropriate outfits or unignorable makeup fails, Lauren Boebert has sometimes attracted negative attention toward herself for her distracting looks. While it's clear these aspects of her appearance are a matter of choice on Boebert's part, some wonder if her fresh smile is also artificial, or if it is just naturally spotless.

Well, in September 2024, a dental professional addressed this notion in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, and perhaps to the surprise of many, confirmed that Boebert's teeth are most likely as authentic as they come. "[It's] hard to find a close up enough photo to tell for sure but they definitely look real," Dr. Jason B. Cellars said. "Those look like her natural beautiful teeth." Cellars, who, per his website, operates out of Seacliff Dental in California, attributed Boebert's noticeably pristine dental features to a possibly vigorous whitening routine, though he didn't completely take the idea of cosmetic surgery or dental manipulation off the table. "She likely gets her teeth whitened quite often to keep them so bright and healthy looking and obviously has great hygiene," he said. "They could be veneers and veneers can make your teeth look exactly like that but in her case it just looks like natural, healthy, white teeth."

