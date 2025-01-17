One Of Stevie Nicks' Biggest Regrets Is All Too Common

Fleetwood Mac musician Stevie Nicks says she doesn't have many regrets. Her life as a rockstar has been full of love, drugs, and music. But now, as a senior citizen, Nicks wishes she would've voted in elections because she always chose not to. "I never voted until I was 70, but I regret that," the Grammy-winner told MSNBC in October 2024, weeks before the presidential election. "I've told everybody that onstage for the last two years. I regret that, and I don't have very many regrets."

So, what issue concerned Nicks so much that she decided not only to change her ways but also to share her stance with the world? Abortion. She, herself, had one in the 1970s, she told Rolling Stone, when Fleetwood Mac was at the height of its fame. "I am not the kind of woman who would hand my baby over to a nanny, not in a million years. So we would be dragging a baby around the world on tour, and I wouldn't do that to my baby. I wouldn't say I just need nine months. I would say I need a couple of years, and that would break up the band, period. If people want to be mad at me about that, I don't really care."

That's why, in October, Nicks said loud and clear she was voting for Vice President Kamala Harris. "We have to find a way to bring back Roe v. Wade," she told MSNBC, because as opposed to when Nicks needed care, many women in America today need to travel out of state for abortion medication.

