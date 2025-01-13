Donald Trump's Subtitled Video Of His Convo With Barack Obama Exposes His Ultimate Fantasies

If politics makes strange bedfellows, then the recent death of former U.S. president and humanitarian Jimmy Carter created a scene that was downright bizarre. All five living presidents attended his memorial, as well as some current and former vice presidents and first ladies. While Jill Biden and Kamala Harris couldn't hide their disdain for each other at the Carter funeral, another duo seemed uncharacteristically chummy. Seated next to each other, Barack Obama and incoming POTUS Donald Trump were spotted chatting, smiling and even sharing a laugh. In fact, at one point, Harris turned in their direction, as if she too were surprised to see the famously diametrically opposed politicians getting along so well.

Trump never explained specifically what he and his predecessor discussed, except to tell reporters they "got along" and that he "didn't realize how friendly it looked" (via the U.S. Sun). But, just days later, the former "Apprentice" host upped the bizarre level by posting a video on his Truth Social account that apparently originated on X, formerly known as Twitter. The clip of the Trump-Obama exchange was captioned using AI technology to read the men's lips. The subtitles show Obama congratulating the president-elect and telling him, "I knew you'd win." Trump responds, "Oh, come on. Anyone could beat her [Harris]."

Donald Trump just posted this subtitled video of his conversation with Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter's funeral. There are a lot of these floating around, so why did Trump post this one? Is it because there's some truth in it, or is he just having fun? pic.twitter.com/yOZMlRiHKQ — Meme-O-Holic (@Meme_O_Holic) January 12, 2025

Even juicier, the fledgling technology interpreted Obama as then dishing that Joe Biden didn't want to leave the presidential race in the first place, and that while he tried to help Harris's campaign, "She was horrendous." Their conversation purportedly ended with the former and future presidents agreeing to meet privately, perhaps on the links of Trump International. The incoming commander-in-chief's final subtitled comment was "I was gonna fly to Florida tomorrow for the golf."