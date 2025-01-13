Donald Trump's Subtitled Video Of His Convo With Barack Obama Exposes His Ultimate Fantasies
If politics makes strange bedfellows, then the recent death of former U.S. president and humanitarian Jimmy Carter created a scene that was downright bizarre. All five living presidents attended his memorial, as well as some current and former vice presidents and first ladies. While Jill Biden and Kamala Harris couldn't hide their disdain for each other at the Carter funeral, another duo seemed uncharacteristically chummy. Seated next to each other, Barack Obama and incoming POTUS Donald Trump were spotted chatting, smiling and even sharing a laugh. In fact, at one point, Harris turned in their direction, as if she too were surprised to see the famously diametrically opposed politicians getting along so well.
Trump never explained specifically what he and his predecessor discussed, except to tell reporters they "got along" and that he "didn't realize how friendly it looked" (via the U.S. Sun). But, just days later, the former "Apprentice" host upped the bizarre level by posting a video on his Truth Social account that apparently originated on X, formerly known as Twitter. The clip of the Trump-Obama exchange was captioned using AI technology to read the men's lips. The subtitles show Obama congratulating the president-elect and telling him, "I knew you'd win." Trump responds, "Oh, come on. Anyone could beat her [Harris]."
Donald Trump just posted this subtitled video of his conversation with Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter's funeral.
There are a lot of these floating around, so why did Trump post this one? Is it because there's some truth in it, or is he just having fun?
— Meme-O-Holic (@Meme_O_Holic) January 12, 2025
Even juicier, the fledgling technology interpreted Obama as then dishing that Joe Biden didn't want to leave the presidential race in the first place, and that while he tried to help Harris's campaign, "She was horrendous." Their conversation purportedly ended with the former and future presidents agreeing to meet privately, perhaps on the links of Trump International. The incoming commander-in-chief's final subtitled comment was "I was gonna fly to Florida tomorrow for the golf."
Are Trump and Obama really BFFs now?
The AI-interpreted chat between Donald Trump and Barack Obama read like a middle-school tea-spilling sesh. But did they really gloat over Trump's win and trash his Democratic opponent? True, Obama and Joe Biden gave each other some side-eye at Jimmy Carter's funeral, which seemed to suggest that their reportedly simmering feud had reached a fever pitch. But it still seems out of character for Obama to put in a dig at his former VP at a time like this. Even if he had, wouldn't Trump have gleefully said so to the inquiring press, instead of making a vague remark about them "getting along"?
Whether or not the subtitles were on point, the fact that the divisive politician chose to post the clip on his social media platform of choice indicates that Trump enjoys the fantasy of being admired by his Oval Office predecessor. Never mind that Obama spoke out against him numerous times during the 2024 campaign, including calling Trump a bully who "lies [and] cheats [and] shows utter disregard for our Constitution," (via NBC News), among many other criticisms. Trump, for his part, has decried Obama as "a disaster" and "the most ignorant president in our history" (via Politico).
The incoming POTUS evidently wants the world to believe he's so beloved that even his harshest opponents are now eager to be golfing buddies. Many of his fans are buying this idea too, judging by the numerous "sounds accurate" comments on X. One follower even admitted, "It may not be real, but it's entertaining to see."