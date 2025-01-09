Obama And Joe Biden's Simmering Feud Reaches A Fever Pitch With Carter Funeral Side-Eye

Barack Obama and Joe Biden have always played nice in public, but their latest appearance at former president and humanitarian Jimmy Carter's funeral has everyone buzzing for all the wrong reasons. Just months ago, whispers of a feud between the former president and his VP seemed speculative at best, especially after Obama publicly called Biden a "dear friend and partner" on Medium while praising his contributions to America.

But something about their recent interaction just doesn't seem right. As America's political elites gathered to honor the late president, sharp-eyed viewers noticed a moment that hinted at anything but harmony between the two. Obama appeared to side-eye Biden, who was seated just a row in front of him, staring straight ahead.

Of course, a funeral isn't the place for smiles, and no one looked particularly cheerful — except, of course, Melania Trump, whose ego is somehow bigger than Donald's at Jimmy Carter's funeral — but Obama's frosty gaze seemed reserved just for Biden. Given their reported rivalry, it's hard not to wonder if there's trouble brewing in past president paradise.

