General Hospital Star Leslie Charleson, Aka Monica Quartermaine, Dead At 79

Leslie Charleson has sadly joined the list of former "General Hospital" stars who have tragically passed away. Charleson, who played the iconic Dr. Monica Quartermaine on the soap opera for over 45 years across more than 2,000 episodes, died on January 12, 2025. Frank Valentini, the executive producer of the long-running daytime drama, announced Charleson's passing via Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on 'General Hospital' alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaine family, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set."

Charleson was dealing with a long-term illness, and for her final appearance on "General Hospital," in December 2023, she was in a wheelchair. The soap opera legend died from complications due to that unnamed malady. She was not married at the time of her death, and left behind no children. While the beloved actor was most well-known for her long-running role, for which Charleson was nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and four Soap Opera Digest Awards, she had a successful career outside of daytime. A guest appearance on "Happy Days" in 1975 even earned Charleson the distinction of giving Ron Howard his first on-camera kiss.