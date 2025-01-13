General Hospital Star Leslie Charleson, Aka Monica Quartermaine, Dead At 79
Leslie Charleson has sadly joined the list of former "General Hospital" stars who have tragically passed away. Charleson, who played the iconic Dr. Monica Quartermaine on the soap opera for over 45 years across more than 2,000 episodes, died on January 12, 2025. Frank Valentini, the executive producer of the long-running daytime drama, announced Charleson's passing via Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on 'General Hospital' alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaine family, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set."
Charleson was dealing with a long-term illness, and for her final appearance on "General Hospital," in December 2023, she was in a wheelchair. The soap opera legend died from complications due to that unnamed malady. She was not married at the time of her death, and left behind no children. While the beloved actor was most well-known for her long-running role, for which Charleson was nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and four Soap Opera Digest Awards, she had a successful career outside of daytime. A guest appearance on "Happy Days" in 1975 even earned Charleson the distinction of giving Ron Howard his first on-camera kiss.
The soap opera icon loved Elvis and horses
The first day on the job as Monica Quartermaine on "General Hospital" was memorable for Leslie Charleson in more ways than one. When she sat down with fellow "General Hospital" star Maurice Benard for his YouTube talk show, "State of Mind," in 2023, she recalled that her specific start date was August 16, 1977, noting, "I remember that more because Elvis Presley died." The actor confirmed, "I was a huge fan. I remember tears coming down my cheeks as I was driving for the first time to the studio."
Like many other "General Hospital" actors who got their start on another soap, Charleson, too, had a regular starring gig as Iris Donnelly on the early daytime drama "Love Is a Many Splendored Thing" from 1967-1973. She also enjoyed pop-up parts in numerous primetime hits of the era, including "Emergency!," "Marcus Welby, M.D.," and "Adam-12," as well as the aforementioned episode of "Happy Days" where the up-and-coming actor memorably locked lips with Ron Howard.
Outside of her work, Charleson was an avid horseback rider, and owned several impressive steeds over the years. "There's something so cathartic about a horse," she enthused. "This big animal, looking in those eyes."