Tragic Details About General Hospital Star Maurice Benard's Life
Unfortunately for "General Hospital" character Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), venerated racketeer, his enemies occasionally become aware of his vulnerabilities." A 2024 storyline saw former WSB Director John Brennan (Charles Mesure) in prison, and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) was tasked with running its associated company — military contractor Pikeman. His first order of business was to get rid of Sonny so the company could push illegal arms through Port Charles. His solution: target one of Sonny's weak spots by coercing his pharmacist to replace some of his bipolar meds with placebos.
While bookmaking and kneecap breaking were some of the steps on Sonny's way to the top, Benard's route to soap opera stardom was through legitimate means: his incredible acting skills and his openness with his fans about having bipolar disorder. Benard has explained he's also had anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts that were shocking to discover, but he felt they were necessary to discuss. He's been diligently spreading the word about mental health awareness through his YouTube talk show, "State of Mind."
Unafraid to be emotional on camera, Benard has had many guests on his show who've also opened up about their dealings with mental health. Benard's journey has been arduous, but he shared his personal mantra that has also helped many people: "You are stronger than you know. Everything has a way of turning around," which he posted on X, formerly Twitter, in December 2023.
Benard was hospitalized for his mental health
"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard explained to bpHope that he was raised to believe that men didn't cry because "It's 'weak.' So I'm sure that didn't help. I was drinking a lot in my teens. I was fighting a lot." He stated that all of that behavior caused his moods to get wildly out of control.
He shared a scary story of how his undiagnosed behavior once landed him in the hospital. "I pretty much attacked my mother one night and told my mom and dad I was the devil. They called the cops, and it was crazy." Hoping she'd called a doctor, he was dismayed when the police arrived. But, he explained, "There was nothing they could do because I wasn't violent at that time, so they just left. And the next morning, my mom and dad took me to the hospital."
In December 2022, he told ABC11, "I was diagnosed with Manic Depression when I was 21 years old, [and] was in a mental institution for 2.5 weeks." In November 2023, he told People about his experience, stating, "It was just really scary in there. I was tied down from my wrist, my waist, and my ankles. And all I wanted to do was escape the whole time I was there. 'Get me outta here! Get me outta here! Get me out!'" Fortunately, he was prescribed the proper medication to help treat his condition.
Benard once threatened his wife during a mental health crisis
"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard and his wife Paula Benard appeared on "Oprah" in 2007, where he explained one of the darkest moments in his life: After drinking half a bottle of wine, "I started feeling, you know, very violent. And I remember her crying." Maurice screamed at his wife to stop, but when she didn't, he threatened to kill her. "In my mind, I didn't believe I would. It was just a game I was playing. She believed that I would," he revealed.
When Paula was asked if she believed it, she said she wasn't sure. "To me, it's like being in a nightmare and not being able to wake up," Benard said, adding, "and every so often you wake up and you're like, 'What's happening to me?' " Paula explained that a lot of patience helps her endure his episodes, maintaining that, "I just look at it like any other disease that, you know, you have to deal with. And that's the only way it helps me get through it."
She explained that when Bernard ends up in a dark place, he doesn't behave like himself. She also saw a physical change in his face during the incident, mentioning, "They literally become another person. I mean, when my husband looked at me and threatened me, it wasn't him." Maurice likened it to "the devil and God fighting each other, and usually God wins. And thank God, in my situation, he did."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Portraying Sonny's bipolar disorder took a toll on Benard
On "General Hospital," Sonny Corinthos might not have figured out he had bipolar disorder in 2006 if it wasn't for Emily Quartermaine (Natalia Livingston), and things could have ended badly. The two entered into an odd romance — because of their age gap — and when Sonny's mood fluctuated dramatically, he just assumed the universe was punishing him. However, Emily realized his mood swings were caused by a mental health issue, and she got him the treatment he needed.
However, throwing himself headlong into his role sometimes affected Maurice Benard in real life. Regarding Benard's performance, then-head writer Bob Guza spoke to bpHope, stating, "It was the most courageous thing I'd ever seen. Most actors take risks; good ones take a character as far as they can. But they also have a cushion — it's a role." He remarked, "Maurice wasn't just playing it; he was living it. And he went to some scary, scary places."
Benard also explained that Sonny began as a bad guy, and he wanted to redeem the character, so the show wrote his bipolar disorder into the character's story. In the 2024 storyline, where Sonny's meds were tampered with, fans became worried that Benard would take his character's issues home with him again. But he took to X on April 3 to explain that everything was good because the story was bringing mental health awareness to the forefront and continuing the conversation.
He had suicidal thoughts
In 2020, Maurice Benard had some troubles during the lockdown but didn't share the shocking news with his fans until much later. On a "State of Mind" episode posted in July 2023, he opened up about those mental health struggles amid the pandemic. "The panic attack for me started when the pandemic hit, 'General Hospital' shut down, I wasn't going on my book tour, and my mom and dad moved out of the house, and I had this enormous rush come over me," he explained.
He would walk around his property to help lift the heavy weight on his mind. Taking the viewer on a tour of where he strolled, he came to a tree with a chain eerily suspended from a branch. Benard admitted that he had once contemplated using it to end his life, telling People in November 2023 that his rationale was he thought the world was ending.
He described a sensation he hadn't experienced before: "I felt a real cold rush in me. And then that night, I was shaking like a fish out of water and crying like a baby." Although his wife Paula explained that this would pass, he retorted to her, "What the f*** do you mean, 'I'm gonna be fine'?" adding, "I was stuck in this horrific panic that wouldn't leave." Ultimately, he revealed his belief that he had bipolar disorder because "God wanted me to suffer so I can prevent other people from suffering."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Benard overcame his anxiety
In September 2007, Maurice Benard told Oprah that he'd only had breakdowns in his life and didn't experience anxiety until he got onto a plane one time. "I wanted to get off the plane. I had to," he said, adding, "It was scary. It wasn't fun at all." On the April 14, 2024, episode of "State of Mind," he remarked, "I've had another bout with Freddy Krueger this week," his metaphor for anxiety. He shared an excerpt from his journal: "Wow. It's been an incredible couple days. Felt like I was in Hell, trapped in my own nightmare of thoughts. Your thoughts just control you, and the fear is so painful."
Regarding facing his fears, he shared an Instagram video of him riding a roller coaster in October 2022. "Every so often I like to test my triggers. Disneyland roller coasters is one of them," he wrote, remarking that he was then ready to fly on a plane to the "General Hospital" Graceland event.
Subsequently, in March 2023, he posted a selfie to Facebook of him on a plane, writing, "First time flying without Paula. There was a moment of terror. No better feeling than conquering your fears." In November, he posted to X that while planes give him anxiety, "Guess what? I've been on eight planes in the last couple of months, anxiety free."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.