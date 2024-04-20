Tragic Details About General Hospital Star Maurice Benard's Life

Unfortunately for "General Hospital" character Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), venerated racketeer, his enemies occasionally become aware of his vulnerabilities." A 2024 storyline saw former WSB Director John Brennan (Charles Mesure) in prison, and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) was tasked with running its associated company — military contractor Pikeman. His first order of business was to get rid of Sonny so the company could push illegal arms through Port Charles. His solution: target one of Sonny's weak spots by coercing his pharmacist to replace some of his bipolar meds with placebos.

While bookmaking and kneecap breaking were some of the steps on Sonny's way to the top, Benard's route to soap opera stardom was through legitimate means: his incredible acting skills and his openness with his fans about having bipolar disorder. Benard has explained he's also had anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts that were shocking to discover, but he felt they were necessary to discuss. He's been diligently spreading the word about mental health awareness through his YouTube talk show, "State of Mind."

Unafraid to be emotional on camera, Benard has had many guests on his show who've also opened up about their dealings with mental health. Benard's journey has been arduous, but he shared his personal mantra that has also helped many people: "You are stronger than you know. Everything has a way of turning around," which he posted on X, formerly Twitter, in December 2023.