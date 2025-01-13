Melania Trump Asserts She's Different From Donald & It's Raising Flags For Their Marriage

Since she started promoting her autobiography "Melania" in the summer of 2024, Melania Trump has been making a concerted effort to showcase her individuality, including the dissimilarities between her and Donald Trump. When the book was released in October 2024, it revealed a huge divide between Melania and Donald. On abortion, Melania expounded on her individualistic, pro-choice views, which contrasted with Donald's preference for states having the decision-making power. Now, Melania has taken steps to further differentiate herself from her husband. "I'm standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts. I have my own 'yes and no," Melania explained to Fox News on January 13, 2025. "I don't always agree [with] what my husband is saying or doing, and that's okay."

Previously, Donald and Melania's marriage has looked suspicious, even to the late Queen Elizabeth. Now, some are wondering if Melania's desire to separate herself ideologically from Donald signifies a bigger rift between them. In her Fox News interview, another concerning detail occurred when Melania appeared blasé about whether or not Donald even paid attention when she wanted to discuss her views with him. "Sometimes he listens. Sometimes he doesn't. And that's okay," she stated.

The couple purportedly prefers to focus on their own hobbies and interests and have long maintained a physical distance, including during Donald's first presidential term. "I don't know any couple that spends as much time apart. They are often in the same building, but nowhere near each other," author Mary Jordan informed The Guardian.

