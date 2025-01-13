Melania Trump Asserts She's Different From Donald & It's Raising Flags For Their Marriage
Since she started promoting her autobiography "Melania" in the summer of 2024, Melania Trump has been making a concerted effort to showcase her individuality, including the dissimilarities between her and Donald Trump. When the book was released in October 2024, it revealed a huge divide between Melania and Donald. On abortion, Melania expounded on her individualistic, pro-choice views, which contrasted with Donald's preference for states having the decision-making power. Now, Melania has taken steps to further differentiate herself from her husband. "I'm standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts. I have my own 'yes and no," Melania explained to Fox News on January 13, 2025. "I don't always agree [with] what my husband is saying or doing, and that's okay."
Previously, Donald and Melania's marriage has looked suspicious, even to the late Queen Elizabeth. Now, some are wondering if Melania's desire to separate herself ideologically from Donald signifies a bigger rift between them. In her Fox News interview, another concerning detail occurred when Melania appeared blasé about whether or not Donald even paid attention when she wanted to discuss her views with him. "Sometimes he listens. Sometimes he doesn't. And that's okay," she stated.
The couple purportedly prefers to focus on their own hobbies and interests and have long maintained a physical distance, including during Donald's first presidential term. "I don't know any couple that spends as much time apart. They are often in the same building, but nowhere near each other," author Mary Jordan informed The Guardian.
Melania's mantra about her differences isn't so new after all
For some, Melania Trump's outspokenness about her divisions with Donald Trump may come as a surprise. However, Melania has indicated this isn't a new development, particularly regarding abortion. "[Donald] knew my position and my beliefs since the day we met. And I believe in individual freedom. I want to decide what I want to do with my body. Melania clarified to Fox News in October 2024. Going back to February 2016, Melania's comments about independent thinking were very similar to her remarks in the January 2025 Fox News interview. "I don't agree with everything that Donald says ... that is normal," Melania asserted to CNN. "I tell him what I think. I'm standing very strong on the ground on my two feet, and I'm my own person, and I think that's very important in the relationship."
One thing's for sure: it can be very difficult to parse the dynamics of a couple's bond. "Trump love is ultra-complicated," author Mary Jordan remarked to The Guardian after exploring their marriage for her biography of Melania Trump. Although Melania's comments might feel concerning to some, there's a long list of possible reasons why she and Donald stay together.
Melania might simply be motivated to clarify her views to illuminate her public image. Despite being first lady and writing an autobiography, it appears that the curiosity about her internal life that appeared during the 2016 presidential campaign hasn't been sated.