Ivanka Trump Subtly Confirms What We Suspected About Donald (& It Explains So Much)

Ivanka Trump also revealed on "The Skinny Confidential" how Donald Trump got put in his place by Ivana Trump during their early years, thanks to her skiing prowess. "They both tell some version of a hilarious story when they first went skiing together, and he didn't quite know how good she was at the time," she said. Ivana had an impressive skiing career, and it doesn't sound like Donald really had any idea what he was doing on the mountain despite thinking he did. When Ivana's skills were on full display, and Donald couldn't keep up, he went back to the lodge, and they didn't ski together again for months.

The fact that Donald reacted so sourly to being outshined isn't really a surprise. He likes to win, so for him to literally fall behind was probably a bruise to his ego. Back in 2004, Donald's children spoke to New York Magazine about what it was like to ski with their father. Ivanka said, "I remember skiing with him, and we were racing. I was ahead, and he reached his ski pole out and pulled me back." He also did something similar to Eric Trump: "He would try and push me over just so he could beat his 10-year-old son down the mountain." It's no surprise that Ivanka isn't sure who to believe about her parents' first meeting.