JD Vance's Inauguration Day Joke Hints He'd Rather Be Anywhere Than By Trump's Side

If Vice President-elect JD Vance could have his way, he'd probably skip the Inauguration Day festivities in Washington, DC and hang out in the Buckeye State instead. While Vance will be sworn in as VP on January 20, 2025, that's the exact same day as the College Football Playoff National Championship between Notre Dame and Ohio State — the latter being Vance's alma mater.

You'd think someone who's about to become the third-youngest vice president in our nation's history would be a little more stoked about the honor, but Vance seems like he's keeping his eye on the (literal) ball instead. "Hopefully everyone is cool with me skipping the inauguration so I can go to the national title game," Vance posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, 10 days before Inauguration Day. He then shared a meme highlighting his Sophie's Choice.

While it's clear he was joking, Trump and Vance have a complicated relationship, which isn't exactly ideal when they're about to be handed the reins to guide the country. Within the last few weeks, the public has seen much less of Vance and way more of Elon Musk, Trump's new BFF — although the pair's bromance may be on the outs sooner than expected. Inauguration Day is huge for both the incoming president and vice president, so one would expect Vance to be pumped about this great honor. A joke is a joke... unless current circumstances make it seem like the quip is masking a more serious undertone.

