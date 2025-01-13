Christina Haack Wasted No Time Moving On After Josh Hall Split (Maybe Fourth Time's The Charm)
In the past, there were many details about her tumultuous relationship with Josh Hall that had us considering why we're worried about Christina Haack. Now, there's seemingly no cause for concern, as the HGTV star has found herself a new beau. Amid her divorce from Hall, Haack has been quietly pursuing a new relationship, and we're crossing our fingers that this fourth relationship sticks.
In January 2025, a source told the Daily Mail that Haack had been seeing a man named Christopher Larocca for a while, and it sounds like the couple are enjoying their new-found romance. "Christina has been dating Chris Larocca for a few months now," the insider revealed. "They're always together and out and about around Newport." They added that the pair have even gone abroad and aren't afraid to be seen in public together, making it unusual that the media hasn't picked up on their promenades.
The public news of their relationship comes months after Haack and Hall announced their separation. There were many signs that Hall and Haack's marriage wasn't going to last, so it was unsurprising when they filed for divorce in July 2024. Many tear sheds later and Haack is back on the saddle, cozying up to Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex. It just goes to show that Haack is not giving up on love — she even admitted she'll probably get married again, but this time she'll let the engagement simmer for a few years.
Josh Hall moves on amid divorce from Christina Haack
As news of Christina Haack's love life reaches tabloids, Josh Hall is admittedly moving on at the same pace. Back in September 2024, fans noticed that Hall and model Stephanie Gabrys posted a view of the beach from the exact same balcony on social media. Now the pair have been a little more lax on sharing their relationship. When Hall posted a lengthy 2024 reflection on Instagram, Gabrys wrote in the comments: "Proud of you and the strong, patient, hard working, generous, and kind hearted man you are! 2025 is going to be the best year yet!" ending her words with a heart emoji.
"Josh wasn't trying to date, but he met someone, and it was a perfect match," a source revealed to Us Weekly this month. The insider added that Hall is keeping his relationship on the down low.
While the exes choose to put the past behind them, fans are still hung up on their disastrous break-up. Haack was very vocal about the emotional toll her relationship with Hall took. The "Flip or Flop" star's heartbreaking confession to ex Tarek El Moussa in a sneak peek of "The Flip Off" revealed that Haack's kids begged her to leave Hall before their divorce filings. She also shared a throwback selfie to social media of her crying, purportedly after filming "The Flip Off" with Hall — though Haack's selfie just amped up the drama.