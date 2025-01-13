Christina Haack Wasted No Time Moving On After Josh Hall Split (Maybe Fourth Time's The Charm)

In the past, there were many details about her tumultuous relationship with Josh Hall that had us considering why we're worried about Christina Haack. Now, there's seemingly no cause for concern, as the HGTV star has found herself a new beau. Amid her divorce from Hall, Haack has been quietly pursuing a new relationship, and we're crossing our fingers that this fourth relationship sticks.

Advertisement

In January 2025, a source told the Daily Mail that Haack had been seeing a man named Christopher Larocca for a while, and it sounds like the couple are enjoying their new-found romance. "Christina has been dating Chris Larocca for a few months now," the insider revealed. "They're always together and out and about around Newport." They added that the pair have even gone abroad and aren't afraid to be seen in public together, making it unusual that the media hasn't picked up on their promenades.

The public news of their relationship comes months after Haack and Hall announced their separation. There were many signs that Hall and Haack's marriage wasn't going to last, so it was unsurprising when they filed for divorce in July 2024. Many tear sheds later and Haack is back on the saddle, cozying up to Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex. It just goes to show that Haack is not giving up on love — she even admitted she'll probably get married again, but this time she'll let the engagement simmer for a few years.

Advertisement