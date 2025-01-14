Pete Hegseth Takes A Page Out Of Trump's Fashion Playbook For Senate Confirmation Hearing
Donald Trump has announced Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host, as his pick for Secretary of Defense. A number of controversial things have come out about Hegseth since his nomination, and he is now facing questions from the U.S. Senate to help determine if he should actually hold the job. For his first big day in front of the Senate, Hegseth is wearing his potential future boss's go-to aesthetic — a dark suit and a red tie, though Hegseth has gone for a small stripe in his while Trump likes to go all red. He's also got the slicked back hairstyle that seems to be modeled after Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
Stephen Miller, one of Trump's former advisors, once called Trump a "style icon," so maybe Hegseth is hoping to project that same vibe with his outfit. Even if it wasn't consciously emulating Trump's look, Hegseth's ensemble for his Senate confirmation is giving "look at me, I'm a real American" vibes, which is definitely a look that Hegseth has gone for before.
Pete Hegseth loves wearing the American flag
We did notice that Pete Hegseth is wearing an American flag pocket square, which is an accessory that we haven't seen Donald Trump wearing (yet). One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "Pete Hegseth should be disqualified for having that American flag snot rag alone."
And while the American flag is a symbol for the entire country, in recent years, some have seen it as being embraced as a symbol solely in support of Trump and the MAGA movement. One of Trump's go-to moves, particularly at Conservative Political Action Conferences, seems to be hugging and kissing the American flag, a move which, for some, was an example of Trump's most awkward moments caught on camera.
Hegseth has shown off his American flag style before; he has suits that are lined with it and his flag pocket square has been a consistent presence. We haven't seen yet if his Senate confirmation suit is lined with the American flag, but we wouldn't be surprised if it was.