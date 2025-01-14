Pete Hegseth Takes A Page Out Of Trump's Fashion Playbook For Senate Confirmation Hearing

Donald Trump has announced Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host, as his pick for Secretary of Defense. A number of controversial things have come out about Hegseth since his nomination, and he is now facing questions from the U.S. Senate to help determine if he should actually hold the job. For his first big day in front of the Senate, Hegseth is wearing his potential future boss's go-to aesthetic — a dark suit and a red tie, though Hegseth has gone for a small stripe in his while Trump likes to go all red. He's also got the slicked back hairstyle that seems to be modeled after Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Stephen Miller, one of Trump's former advisors, once called Trump a "style icon," so maybe Hegseth is hoping to project that same vibe with his outfit. Even if it wasn't consciously emulating Trump's look, Hegseth's ensemble for his Senate confirmation is giving "look at me, I'm a real American" vibes, which is definitely a look that Hegseth has gone for before.