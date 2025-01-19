Charlie Sheen's Twin Boys Are Growing Up Fast

The following article mentions addiction.

Charlie Sheen is a parent to five children. Three of his kids have already entered adulthood, and his two youngest, Bob and Max Sheen, are only a few years away from this milestone. Speaking to In Touch in 2009 (via People), Charlie noted the elegance of the boys' short, simple names, explaining, "I wanted to bring it back to basics. Their names aren't even Robert or Maximillian." The twins were born in March 2009, and since they usually stay out of the spotlight they seem to grow by leaps and bounds whenever a photo of them is shared.

Bob and Max had a difficult start at birth when they were born prematurely, each weighing about four pounds. Their mom, Brooke Mueller, had pregnancy complications that included pre-eclampsia, and Charlie later commented that the risks to Mueller's health were a factor that led to the early births. Max had more difficulties than his brother, including a heart condition called ejection fracture. Luckily, both boys made progress in the weeks after their births. However, about a year later, some believed the trauma exacerbated Mueller's struggle with addiction. "It was a really scary situation for a new mom," one of Mueller's friends informed Us Weekly. "She resorted to the way she handled stress in the past." Charlie was also experiencing a tumultuous time, including an assault charge for an incident involving Mueller, rehab stays, and behavior that had long-lasting impacts on his Hollywood future.

