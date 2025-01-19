Charlie Sheen's Twin Boys Are Growing Up Fast
The following article mentions addiction.
Charlie Sheen is a parent to five children. Three of his kids have already entered adulthood, and his two youngest, Bob and Max Sheen, are only a few years away from this milestone. Speaking to In Touch in 2009 (via People), Charlie noted the elegance of the boys' short, simple names, explaining, "I wanted to bring it back to basics. Their names aren't even Robert or Maximillian." The twins were born in March 2009, and since they usually stay out of the spotlight they seem to grow by leaps and bounds whenever a photo of them is shared.
Bob and Max had a difficult start at birth when they were born prematurely, each weighing about four pounds. Their mom, Brooke Mueller, had pregnancy complications that included pre-eclampsia, and Charlie later commented that the risks to Mueller's health were a factor that led to the early births. Max had more difficulties than his brother, including a heart condition called ejection fracture. Luckily, both boys made progress in the weeks after their births. However, about a year later, some believed the trauma exacerbated Mueller's struggle with addiction. "It was a really scary situation for a new mom," one of Mueller's friends informed Us Weekly. "She resorted to the way she handled stress in the past." Charlie was also experiencing a tumultuous time, including an assault charge for an incident involving Mueller, rehab stays, and behavior that had long-lasting impacts on his Hollywood future.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Bob and Max's early years were marked by additional family trauma
In 2011, when Bob and Max Sheen were two, Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller divorced. Two years later, TMZ reported that Denise Richards, Sheen's second ex-wife, allegedly accused the twins of inflicting physical harm on her pets and children (two of whom are Bob and Max's half-siblings). At the time, Richards was caring for the twins during Mueller's difficulties with addiction. After Richards had contacted the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services with her concerns, it reportedly caused a heated debate as to whether their behavior was linked to Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS). Some individuals had claimed Mueller had consumed alcohol/drugs while pregnant with the twins, which prompted a push to test them for FAS. Mueller went back and forth on the decision. She purportedly resisted having her sons tested out of worries that it would negatively impact her child custody arrangement.
Speaking to the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in September 2024, Mueller provided an update on this intensely difficult time. She refuted the claim that drugs had led to Bob and Max's upsetting behaviors. In addition, Mueller clarified that she did seek help for her sons. "It's one of the reasons why I moved to Utah," she explained on the podcast. After the boys participated in a neuropsychiatric program, "There was nothing organically wrong with them whatsoever. They had just seen and been through too much," Mueller reported.
Bob and Max keep a low public profile
Bob and Max Sheen's time in Utah provided a great opportunity for them to grow up in privacy. However, they still experienced some upheaval regarding their home life. While Brooke Mueller did retain custody of her twins for some years, Bob and Max also moved around between the homes of other relatives. One of these instances occurred when they were ten and Mueller was reportedly being treated for drug addiction. "Between myself, and the boys' two amazing sets of Grandparents, we continue to seamlessly love shelter and protect Bob and Max," Charlie Sheen explained to The Blast in 2019.
By the time the boys were teens, Charlie was their primary caregiver. He offered a glimpse into his kids' lives, noting that they were into age-typical entertainments. "They're really cool, really smart, and really funny," Charlie informed People in 2023. While he didn't indicate what potential careers the twins might pursue, the actor divulged that Bob had already dabbled in filmmaking.
Over the years, the boys have made only fleeting appearances on their parents' social media accounts. Mueller's Instagram shows the twins enjoying a 2015 beach trip, as well as some Halloween festivities a few months later. In 2018, Charlie posted a photo of his two young sons, with one smiling while his brother looked intently at the camera. The post also included a link to a since-deleted Instagram account that Bob had at the time.
Bob and Max have a close bond with their parents
As they approach adulthood, Bob and Max Sheen have been photographed going places with their parents. In March 2023, the twins spent time with Charlie Sheen when they went out for snacks together. Beyond being as tall as their parents, Charlie also noted that the boys had developed emotional maturity, particularly in their awareness of the ways that addiction had impacted both him and Brooke Mueller. "They see what mom goes through, and I'm not dumping on mom because I know it's a thing," Charlie explained to People. "But I think they're super grateful that they have a Dad that is present, accounted for, responsible, focused, punctual." By late 2023, Charlie was celebrating almost six years of sobriety. Beyond prioritizing his parenting responsibilities, Charlie was rebuilding his professional relationship with "Two and a Half Men" creator Chuck Lorre.
In August 2024, Max and Bob looked almost grown up when they were photographed at a party in honor of Mueller's birthday. Happily, a month after the celebration, Mueller reported the family's custody arrangement had shifted again. "My kids live with me full-time, but Charlie and I are neighbors," Mueller informed the "Hollywood Raw" podcast. "He comes over a lot, we go over there ... we have a fantastic relationship." Mueller noted her personal situation had improved, and mentioned a possible reality TV project that would involve using her experience with addiction to benefit people in similar circumstances.