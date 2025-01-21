Tragic Details About The Cast Of 2 Broke Girls

The following article mentions sexual misconduct and mental health struggles.

"2 Broke Girls" brought laughter and joy to fans around the world during its run. Fans watched Max (Kat Dennings) and Caroline (Beth Behrs) go from struggling to make ends meet as diner waitresses to becoming owners of their very own cupcake store. Just as things really seemed to fall into place for Max and Caroline, the show was canceled abruptly after six seasons.

In a 2023 chat with The List, Behrs said that she'd be open to the idea of rebooting the show and having a chance to give it a proper sendoff. "I was recently watching the 'Friends' reunion, and ... I was crying the whole time, just thinking about how much I love the cast and crew of '2 Broke Girls' and how I wished we had had that way of... saying goodbye to the characters, being able to see what happened to Max and Caroline," she said.

While we're not here to guess what Max and Caroline's lives would look like now, we have to imagine that their bond would still be going strong. After all, if there's one thing series co-creator Michael Patrick King takes seriously, it's friendship. As he told Entertainment Weekly in 2021, "[T]here's nothing more significant than the strength you get from friendships in the bad times," he said. Sadly, many of the stars of "2 Broke Girls" have been through bad times of their own.

