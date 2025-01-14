Donald Trump Gets The Last Laugh On Jimmy Carter With Historic Flag Decision

Donald Trump has had a lot to say about Jimmy Carter over the years (spoiler, not much of it is very nice). And for his part, Carter wasn't impressed by Trump's presidency either; one of Carter's last wishes was to live long enough to cast his vote against Trump in the 2024 election. After Carter died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024, it seemed like he'd had the final word against Trump when President Joe Biden ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in Carter's honor. They were to remain there for 30 days, which would include Trump's inauguration. This is following the policy of the U.S. Flag Code, and it's been in place since 1954.

However, on January 14, 2025, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson confirmed that the U.S. Capitol flags will be returned to their full-staff position on January 20 for the inauguration, before being lowered again the next day and through the end of the 30 day period.

Trump's Truth Social post on January 3 (less than a week after Carter's death and before his funeral) was a complaint about how the flag would be lowered on his inauguration day, and he wrote, falsely, that this had never happened before. The last time the death of a former president overlapped with the inauguration was in 1973, and they didn't take this same action. Richard Nixon kept the flags at half-staff for his second inauguration after the death of Harry Truman in December 1972.

