Lisa Kudrow Found A Heartwarming Reminder Of Matthew Perry After His Death

Over a year after his passing, Matthew Perry is still on his friends' and "Friends" costars' minds. On a January 2025 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Lisa Kudrow revealed she recently found a heartwarming reminder of Perry over 20 years after he gave it to her: a note inside a cookie jar from "Friends."

"Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode," Kudrow said during a discussion with Barrymore about props taken from set. "And I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it." Kudrow didn't disclose what Perry's note said, seeming to elect to keep that information close to her heart.

The jar in question came from a "Friends" scene where Kudrow's character Phoebe had to glance at a watch before exiting the set. "It was too late when I realized I don't have a watch," she told Jimmy Kimmel in a 2020 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live." She didn't have a watch, but there was something even better for Phoebe — a jar saying "Cookie Time." "As the words were coming out I went, 'Oh, good, there's a clock.' I gestured to that and said, 'Oh, look at the time. I gotta get going.'" As Kudrow and Barrymore both said on the daytime talk show, "Timing is everything" — with heartfelt letters, and with cookie jar clocks.

