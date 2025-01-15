Kate's First Solo Outing In Over A Year Reveals Emotional Update

Princess Catherine wrote of The Royal Marsden in her X post, "We couldn't have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional." She also mentioned that she and her husband, William, Prince of Wales, have become joint patrons of the Royal Marsden. She wrote, "My hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer." Kate added that she was looking forward to "a fulfilling year ahead."

The response to Kate's post announcing her remission and patronage was overwhelmingly positive and supportive. The Royal Marsden's official account replied, writing, "Thank you so much for these lovely words and shining a light on the work that happens at The Royal Marsden everyday." Many of the other comments from followers resembled this post from one user: "Such wonderful, heartwarming news about your health paired with a beautiful, heartfelt message to the brilliant doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers of Royal Marsden!"

Kate also showed appreciation to her supporters in her X post, writing, "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything." The Princess' return visit to the Royal Marsden comes a little less than 10 months after the March 2024 announcement that Kate was undergoing cancer treatment.

