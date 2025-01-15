Kate's First Solo Outing In Over A Year Reveals Emotional Update
Catherine, Princess of Wales, kicked off her 2025 public duties with some excellent health news, the announcement of a new role, and a surprise visit that offers some hope to others facing a cancer diagnosis.
A post on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official X account, signed "C" to indicate that Catherine herself wrote it, read, in part: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery."
The welcomed news that Kate Middleton's cancer is in remission came alongside a photo from a surprise January 14, 2024, visit to The Royal Marsden, the London cancer treatment center where Kate received her own cancer care. Notably, the visit marked her first solo royal outing in more than a year. During a segment on "Today," it was reported that Kate said, "It was nice to walk in publicly as opposed to privately going in a side entrance."
Kate and Will have a new patronage
Princess Catherine wrote of The Royal Marsden in her X post, "We couldn't have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional." She also mentioned that she and her husband, William, Prince of Wales, have become joint patrons of the Royal Marsden. She wrote, "My hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer." Kate added that she was looking forward to "a fulfilling year ahead."
The response to Kate's post announcing her remission and patronage was overwhelmingly positive and supportive. The Royal Marsden's official account replied, writing, "Thank you so much for these lovely words and shining a light on the work that happens at The Royal Marsden everyday." Many of the other comments from followers resembled this post from one user: "Such wonderful, heartwarming news about your health paired with a beautiful, heartfelt message to the brilliant doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers of Royal Marsden!"
Kate also showed appreciation to her supporters in her X post, writing, "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything." The Princess' return visit to the Royal Marsden comes a little less than 10 months after the March 2024 announcement that Kate was undergoing cancer treatment.
Kate spent a long year (mostly) away
Kate said in her March 2024 announcement video on Instagram, "My medical team ... advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment." The specific type of cancer Kate had has never been revealed, but the princess had undergone abdominal surgery that January. She said that doctors found cancer through testing after the procedure. She remained out of the spotlight through much of 2024, but she did make a few sparse public appearances. Kate attended Trooping the Colour in June, then was seen in a meaningful outfit at the men's Wimbledon final in July.
That September, she announced in a video that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment, stating, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant." In October, Kate made a public engagement for a very sad reason, visiting Southport alongside Prince William to meet families of victims of a knife attack at a dance class. She then attended Remembrance Sunday in November.
Kate made two more appearances alongside William in December, first at the state visit from Qatar — though she was only present for the greetings and Horseguards Parade, not the banquet. She, William, and their three children were all also present for the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.