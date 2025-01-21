Paulina Gretzky Lives A Lavish Life
As the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and actor Janet Jones, it's no surprise that Paulina Gretzky grew up to be stunning and celebrated. However, being born and raised in the limelight did not stop the young girl from working hard towards her goals, and Paulina's natural talents quickly allowed her to make a name for herself, separate from her parents. Over the last 15 years, the star has appeared in a handful of films, graced the covers of magazines, and even become an icon within the fashion world.
Between her own accomplishments and those of her pro golf husband, Dustin Johnson, Paulina has been able to build quite a luxurious life. The couple has been seen enjoying beautiful vacations, wearing expensive clothing, and even moving into a multi-million dollar mansion with plenty of room for work and play. Though the model already wears multiple hats, she hinted at a mysterious new project on her Instagram on December 4, 2024, and we are most definitely eager to learn more about it. In the meantime, here is a closer look at the lavish life of Paulina Gretzky.
Her $5M Palm Beach mansion came with its own island
Just eight months after the birth of Paulina Gretzky's first son, Tatum, her fiance, Dustin Johnson, purchased a luxurious new home for the trio. Located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the pro golfer secured the magnificent mansion for $4.95 million, a steal considering its original listing price of $6 million.
Sat upon an acre of land with a gorgeous waterfront view, the awesome abode featured several outdoor amenities, including a large swimming pool, multiple gardens, and a relaxing rock water fountain. The home also featured a four-car garage and roomy golf shed, which was big enough to be converted into a guest house. Even better? Johnson and Gretzky's home came with its very own private island, an area just a boardwalk stroll away when the couple fancied an escape.
On the inside, the family was treated to 8,200 square feet of space, including five bedrooms with their own unique themes, six bathrooms, and an open-plan kitchen. Most of the bedrooms came complete with their very own balcony as well, which provided both the couple and their guests with stunning views of the water below. Perhaps the most unique room, however, was the conservatory, which was lined with grand, arched windows and a rich wood ceiling. Such a space made the perfect place for an unforgettable sunset meal, a dining experience we sure wish we could have been at the table for.
She went wedding dress shopping with Vera Wang herself
Though Paulina Gretzky got engaged to Dustin Johnson in August 2013, plans for their big day did not actually begin until 2021. However, waiting those eight years brought about many opportunities for both Paulina and her fiance, including the chance for the model to shop with Vera Wang, the biggest name in wedding dress design.
In a series of stories posted to Paulina Gretzky's Instagram account in April 2021, the gorgeous bride-to-be could be seen shopping at Wang's bridal boutique in New York City. Fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the entire experience, which included tall glasses of champagne and the very presence of Wang herself. "Making my dreams come true," Gretzky captioned an Instagram photo of the duo at the Mark Hotel. "You are a queen & friend @verawang thank you." While she did not share too many details of her chosen dress at the time, both pictures and a statement from the brand later revealed what Gretzky wore. "A custom light ivory diaphanous hand-beaded crystal gown with a plunging neckline and back," the brand shared (via People), making Gretzky yet another celebrity to have worn a Vera Wang wedding dress.
In addition to her nuptials, the star also rocked a piece from the designer at her and Johnson's welcome party: "a custom light ivory silk charmeuse gown with a plunging cowl neckline and back, accented by intersecting crystal straps," said the brand.
She took a private jet to St. Barts for her bachelorette party
In preparation for Paulina Gretzky's future wedding to Dustin Johnson, the star packed her bags for a week-long trip to the Caribbean. "P's Last D," the model captioned a photo posted to her Instagram on March 1, 2022, where she and eight of her closest friends could be seen boarding a private jet. Gretzky's plane seat was completely decked out with bride-to-be goodies including a white rose, a series of headbands, and a bedazzled cowboy hat. However, the model wasn't the only one who received special gifts on the flight; her guests were treated to a bag full of personalized items and a bottle of Clase Azul tequila.
Upon arriving in St. Barts, the group headed straight to their private villa, which was already fully decorated with Paulina Gretzky in mind. Tables dressed in pink tablecloths, candles, and cream-colored balloons lined the gorgeous outdoor space, which also included a custom backdrop with the bride's name and #PSLASTD. Over the course of the week, the group indulged in sun and splendor, relaxing by the pool and eating at luxurious restaurants with plenty of drinks and dancing. Paulina's friends were soon treated to even more gifts and goodies, such as custom drawings and even their very own Prada bags.
She took yet another private plane ride to her luxe wedding venue
On April 23, 2022, Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky became man and wife, exchanging their vows at the gorgeous Blackberry Farm in Tennessee. However, the couple had already been celebrating for a few days prior to their nuptials, beginning with a family dinner held at the wedding venue itself. On Thursday, April 21, Gretzky posted a series of Instagram stories on a private jet, posing with glasses of champagne alongside her sister-in-law and friend. Once landed in Tennessee, the model then posted clips of herself and celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, as he completed Paulina's makeup look for the memorable evening. The bride-to-be would later share a few images of herself with Johnson and their sons, as well as those documenting the dazzling decor and special guests in attendance.
The following day, Paulina Gretzky hosted a friends brunch in Blackberry Farm's boathouse, an afternoon filled with wine, cheese, and good times galore. The space was perfectly decorated with pink flowers and disco balls, while the letters "P" and "D" adorned the entryway of the gazebo. Of course, Gretzky looked simply stunning in her ladies luncheon fit, donning a white, blazer style dress with her hair in an effortless bun. The dress included cut-outs down the arms with shiny, silver bows, which perfectly matched the bows on her sparkly pumps.
Her $14M Florida mansion has its own private spa
Shortly after tying the knot, Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky waved goodbye to their Palm Beach mansion and moved their family into a new home located in Jupiter, Florida. Yes, the athlete and his wife snagged the 10,134 square-foot space for a whopping $14 million, an admirable abode tucked away in the affluent Admirals Cove.
Located on the water, the property offers stunning views year round, and comes complete with its very own mooring where Johnson keeps two private yachts. The yard also features an infinity pool for when the couple fancies a dip, as well as an outdoor kitchen to provide the family with good eats while they enjoy the Florida sun. Can it get any better from here? Well, take a step inside, as the home includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and even a private spa. Among these rooms is a living space with massive windows, comfy couches, and a modern chandelier, as well as an open plan kitchen featuring a huge island with plenty of seating.
She celebrated her 34th birthday inside her Jupiter mansion
It's no secret that Paulina Gretzky knows how to throw a party, and so much was true when it came to her 34th birthday bash. To celebrate another year of life, the model and her husband threw a disco themed party in the yard of their $14 million Jupiter mansion, and let's just say that the event looked nothing short of fabulous.
In a series of stories posted to Paulina Gretzky's Instagram account, fans were given an inside look at the lavish celebration. The birthday girl looked remarkable as she posed for pictures in a purple, rhinestone dress, which featured a plunging cowl neck and open back design. Gretzky accessorized her special fit with a pair of sparkling red bottom heels, a simple gold necklace, and series of rings on her fingers. To complement her look, the space was filled with silver balloons and disco balls, which shimmered above the neon lights and tiny flames of candles. Yet it was the fully mirrored bar which really stole the show, in terms of decor of course, which allowed a slew of specialty cocktails to be served up all night.
After a delicious dinner, the skating portion of the party quickly began, and guests enjoyed rollerblading around a mirrored rink above the pool. For this portion of the evening, Gretzky changed into a two-piece ensemble featuring a silver sequined bra top and coordinating mini skirt.
She enjoyed a European yacht vacation
Nothing quite says summer vacation like time spent on the water, and Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are no strangers when it comes to doing so. However, in July 2023, the couple indulged in what appeared to be a fabulous European vacation, and spent plenty of time on both land and sea as they sailed via private yacht.
In a series of photos posted to Instagram on July 25, 2023, Paulina Gretzky shared the details of her European getaway. "Previously on...," the model playfully captioned her post, which began with an image of Gretzky showing off her gorgeous figure in a multi-colored bikini. Scrolling through, fans were then given a glimpse at the activities, food, and drinks enjoyed by the couple, such as charcuterie boards on the beach, glasses of wine, and even a ride in a golf cart, of course. It appeared that Gretzky accessorized most of her bikini fits with Christian Dior and Prada, as peeks of designer bags were present within her collection of images. "I wasn't hungry but here you are SERVINGGGG," one fan gushed in the comment section. "Euro vacation has been [very, very] good to you," another wrote.
Paulina Gretzky stunned on the cover of Kind Magazine
As a model, Paulina Gretzky has done her fair share of photoshoots over the years, gracing the covers of magazines such as Maxim and FLARE. However, in October 2023, the star would land herself another spot on the front of another publication, becoming the face of the Health and Wellness issue of KIND magazine.
In a photo posted to the publication's Instagram on October 2, 2023, fans were given a look at the gorgeous Gretzky on the cover of the particular issue. "This edition delves into self-love, kindness, pleasure, and discovering the path to your healthiest self, beginning from within," the caption read. "Get ready to dive in, this one is too hot to miss!"
Rising from the ocean, the star could be seen sporting a tan bathing suit with beaded straps, her bronzed skin and sleek hairstyle giving her an overall healthy glow. Between her bikini body and signature pout, it's no wonder fans went completely crazy in the comment section, asking where they could purchase the magazine while gushing over her looks. "Get out of town! You look great," one follower wrote. "Can't wait for this one," another enthusiastically shared.
She wore an outfit worth $20K to cheer on her husband
When Dustin Johnson announced that he would be participating in the 2024 PGA Championship, Paulina Gretzky was more than ready to cheer her husband on. Yet such a notable event called for an extra special outfit, and the model was sure to pull out all the stops for her pro golfer beau.
At first glance, Paulina Gretzky's ensemble appeared to be quite simplistic, however, just like with most exceptional things, it all came down to the details. The star's Ralph Lauren crew neck and Lululemon skirt duo was paired with a number of expensive accessories, giving her overall fit a sporty, yet very chic look. On her arm, Gretzky carried a Jackie Small Shoulder Bag by Gucci, a pretty little purse which costs $3,200. She also donned a Rolex Datejust watch, worth a whopping $15,854, as well as a Faye Gold Asymmetric Ring which sells for $245. On her face, the model was seen donning a pair of $450 Prada sunnies, in addition to a pair of Anna Gold French Rope Hoop Earrings worth $198. All these items brought Gretzky's look to a grand total of $19,947.
She threw a cowboy-themed party for her husband's birthday
The truth about Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's relationship is pretty clear to see, and the couple enjoys nothing more than treating and surprising each other. So, when it came to Johnson's 40th birthday, the actor put on her cowboys boots and wrangled up the duo's family and friends, throwing her husband a western themed party to commemorate another milestone.
In a video posted to Paulina Gretzky's Instagram on June 27, 2024, followers were given a behind-the-scenes look at Johnson's birthday bash. "Locals only," the star captioned the fun-filled clip, which began with a shot of the couple and their kids pulling up in a vintage convertible. At the party, guests were treated to beer pong and booze, while personalized tequila bottles lined the shelves of the outdoor bar. Country singing and dancing were also offered to the crowd, with a special appearance and performance from Kid Rock. Towards the end of the clip, a two-tiered cake with shimmering sparklers makes its way towards the birthday boy, who is all smiles alongside his wife as he dons a cowboy hat and belt. The night ended with a firework show and a smooch from Johnson's favorite girl, the perfect way to wrap up a night full of wild west energy. "Y'all sure know how PARTY," one comment read.
She accessorized her all-black red carpet look with a $3K bag
Just before the 2024 LIV Gold Dallas Team Championships, some of the biggest names in the golfing world were invited to attend a red carpet event. Of course, Dustin Johnson was one of the many pros to receive an invitation to the gala, as the athlete made Masters history in 2020, and Paulina Gretzky was more than happy to be his plus one for the evening.
The duo looked nothing short of fabulous as they posed for the photographers, showing off their neutral fits and sparkling smiles. Simple yet effective, Johnson donned a white button down shirt and black blazer combo, which he accessorized with a cool pair of gray and white Nike sneakers. Meanwhile, Paulina decided to spice things up a bit with a two-piece ensemble, which featured an asymmetrical crop top and matching maxi skirt. Though she kept her accessories simple, those that she chose really made a statement, such as her chunky, diamante earrings and her strappy, black heels. The most noteworthy addition, however? The model's gold Bottega Veneta bag, which not only complemented the classic look but is worth a hefty $3,641. Yet seeing such a purse was no surprise for Gretzky's Instagram followers, who were given a look at her Bottega collection only a few weeks before the red carpet event. "Bottega szn," the star captioned a post made on September 3, 2024, which featured an image of four designer bags alongside a selfie of Gretzky in her closet.