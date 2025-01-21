Paulina Gretzky Lives A Lavish Life

As the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and actor Janet Jones, it's no surprise that Paulina Gretzky grew up to be stunning and celebrated. However, being born and raised in the limelight did not stop the young girl from working hard towards her goals, and Paulina's natural talents quickly allowed her to make a name for herself, separate from her parents. Over the last 15 years, the star has appeared in a handful of films, graced the covers of magazines, and even become an icon within the fashion world.

Advertisement

Between her own accomplishments and those of her pro golf husband, Dustin Johnson, Paulina has been able to build quite a luxurious life. The couple has been seen enjoying beautiful vacations, wearing expensive clothing, and even moving into a multi-million dollar mansion with plenty of room for work and play. Though the model already wears multiple hats, she hinted at a mysterious new project on her Instagram on December 4, 2024, and we are most definitely eager to learn more about it. In the meantime, here is a closer look at the lavish life of Paulina Gretzky.