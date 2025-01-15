Carrie Underwood Outfits That Should Have Landed Her On The Worst-Dressed List

Carrie Underwood certainly lost some fans when it was announced that she would be performing at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. In the past, the "American Idol" winner has made comments about how she prefers to avoid politics. Yet, when she came under fire for agreeing to sing at the upcoming inauguration, she was quick to preach about unity in a moment when she seemed to be taking a clear political side. "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she explained in a January 13 statement to People. She added, "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Advertisement

This explanation is sure to fall flat for many of her fans. Suffice it to say, her choice to perform at the inauguration and her defense of the decision may not have been her best judgment. So, if she continues this trend of questionable decisions, we think Underwood is sure to have a major fashion fail at Trump's inauguration. After all, she's no stranger to fashion fails. While she has certainly sported some fabulous 'fits over the years, she has also made some major style mistakes. Of all the outfits Underwood has ever sported that should have landed her on the worst-dressed list, here are the worst of the worst.