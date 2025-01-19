What We Know About Sam And Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kids

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's controversial relationship has raised several alarms since they started dating in 2008, mostly because of their 23-year age gap; but their life with their blended family is kept much more under wraps. The couple shares two kids together, Wylda Rae Taylor-Johnson, and Romy Hero Taylor-Johnson. Sam also had two children with her ex-husband, Jay Jopling, Angelica and Jessie Jopling.

We got a rare insight into Aaron's life as a step-father when he posted a series Instagram stories on October 8, 2024, embracing his youngest step-daughter, Jessie, on her 18th birthday. Using both an adorable current and throwback pic, he paired the posts with text that read, "Happy Birthday BabyGirl" and "18 now ... still my babygirl."

Sam and Aaron tied the knot back in 2012 when Aaron was 22, and he had already become a father to four girls. It takes more than that to shake the action movie star though, as he told Esquire in 2023 that he always knew he was going to be a dad. "I was going to have a big family. I knew I was going to be a young father. I knew I was going to have many kids." It is abundantly clear that he just wants to savor the time he has with the children who are still in the house. "I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff. Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities — that's plenty. That feeds my soul."

