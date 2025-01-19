Did Oprah Winfrey Make Any Money From Her Kamala Harris Endorsement? What She Said

Oprah Winfrey played her part in trying to get Kamala Harris elected for President. The media mogul has always been a staunch and vocal supporter of Harris, and has used her global platform to interview her on a number of issues affecting the country. Their Unite for America Rally was an hour-and-a-half-long conversation where millions of viewers hoped to learn more about Harris and her hypothetical policies. But the legitimacy of Winfrey's support was called into question when it was revealed that Harris paid the former talk show host seven figures.

The information came from a November 8 report sharing how much Harris' team spent on her campaigns. In the fine print, it was revealed that Harris forked over $1 million to Winfrey's production company, Harpo, which helped develop the Unite for America Rally livestream. The growing consensus was that Winfrey received this money personally in order to improve Harris' election chances. But the billionaire quickly put those rumors to rest by clarifying what the money was really for.

Responding in a paparazzi video posted to Instagram, Winfrey explained the payment. "For the live-streaming event in September, my production company Harpo was asked to bring in set design, lights, cameras, microphones, crew, producers and every other item necessary (including the benches and chairs we sat on) to put on a live production," she said. "I did not take any personal fee. However the people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story."

