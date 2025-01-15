Awkward Carrie Underwood Moments That Were Caught On Camera

Carrie Underwood, who's long been rumored to exhibit diva behavior, caused a major uproar online when it was announced that the country star was slated to perform "America the Beautiful" at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025. Social media swiftly turned against the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker for her divisive decision, with one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, "No longer a Carrie Underwood fan."

Following the backlash Underwood made a statement of her own in which the Grammy winner declared her love for America and expressed her hope for the future. "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said (via Today). "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Due to the fact that so many people are displeased with her, this occurrence brings to mind several other times that she behaved somewhat strangely in public. The key difference between the below instances and the inauguration announcement — Underwood is expected to make a big fashion fail involving her killer legs at the inauguration so it may be doubly uncomfortable for her — is that these awkward moments were caught on camera.

