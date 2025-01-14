Carrie Underwood's Rumored Diva Behavior Has Landed Her In Hot Water More Than Once
There are two types of celebrities: divas and non-divas. Allegedly, musician Carrie Underwood falls in the former category — and she's among good company, including Jason Momoa, Jessica Chastain, and even Melania Trump. The "Before He Cheats" singer has had quite a prolific career thus far, from winning "American Idol" to snagging eight Grammys to performing at Donald Trump's inauguration (and making that fashion fail she loves so much).
However, not everyone is a fan of the country singer-songwriter. Over the past few years, people have taken to social media to express their disappointment about Underwood's rumored behavior. Back in 2023, former Miss America Betty Maxwell made a get-ready-with-me TikTok and shared why Underwood was the rudest celeb she's met. Though she didn't specifically name Underwood, Maxwell eventually confirmed in the comments that it was her.
@realbettymaxwell
Pt.2 I was heartbroken🥺💔 #missamerica #grwm #storytime #celebritystorytime #rudecelebrities
During an after-party at an uncrowded bar, Maxwell shared that she went over to Underwood and introduced herself, telling the musician how much she admired her. According to Maxwell, Underwood appeared visibly disinterested and then said in a condescending tone, "Oh, nice." Then, she attempted to leave. "No 'thank you,' no nothing. No 'that's so sweet,' nothing," Maxwell said. To add insult to injury, when Maxwell asked for a photo, Underwood allegedly sighed, put on a fake smile for the camera, then instantly left. Maxwell ended up crying on the phone to her boyfriend afterwards. "I guess that's why they say never meet your idols."
Many people don't like Carrie Underwood because of her alleged drama with Taylor Swift
Betty Maxwell's experience is not a unique one, apparently. In a stitched TikTok another user made with Maxwell's video, this person said they've always had a great experience with Underwood and wrote, "Sorry you had a bad encounter and had an off evening." However, one of the comments on the video read, "She must have [a lot] of off days because she treated me the exact same way!!!" While many comments couldn't believe the story of Underwood being rude was true, some people weren't caught off-guard by the allegations.
"Not surprising AT ALL!!!" wrote one user. "I've always said that she gives off a very COLD VIBE," confessed another. A third TikToker commented with a crying emoji and said, "I have heard this about her."
But Maxwell's story aside, other people dislike Underwood because of her long-rumored feud with fellow superstar Taylor Swift. "I never liked Carrie Underwood from the start anyways. She's always had this one-sided beef when Taylor started her career," a user tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter. In fact, a quick search on X for "Carrie Underwood Taylor Swift" yields a ton of tweets from people who think Underwood is not-so-secretly a bad person. "Carrie Underwood is the republican Barbie you think Taylor Swift is," someone posted on X. Underwood performing at Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025 probably led to a resurgence of dislike amongst many people.