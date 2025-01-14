Carrie Underwood's Rumored Diva Behavior Has Landed Her In Hot Water More Than Once

There are two types of celebrities: divas and non-divas. Allegedly, musician Carrie Underwood falls in the former category — and she's among good company, including Jason Momoa, Jessica Chastain, and even Melania Trump. The "Before He Cheats" singer has had quite a prolific career thus far, from winning "American Idol" to snagging eight Grammys to performing at Donald Trump's inauguration (and making that fashion fail she loves so much).

However, not everyone is a fan of the country singer-songwriter. Over the past few years, people have taken to social media to express their disappointment about Underwood's rumored behavior. Back in 2023, former Miss America Betty Maxwell made a get-ready-with-me TikTok and shared why Underwood was the rudest celeb she's met. Though she didn't specifically name Underwood, Maxwell eventually confirmed in the comments that it was her.

During an after-party at an uncrowded bar, Maxwell shared that she went over to Underwood and introduced herself, telling the musician how much she admired her. According to Maxwell, Underwood appeared visibly disinterested and then said in a condescending tone, "Oh, nice." Then, she attempted to leave. "No 'thank you,' no nothing. No 'that's so sweet,' nothing," Maxwell said. To add insult to injury, when Maxwell asked for a photo, Underwood allegedly sighed, put on a fake smile for the camera, then instantly left. Maxwell ended up crying on the phone to her boyfriend afterwards. "I guess that's why they say never meet your idols."

