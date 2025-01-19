What We Know About Hailey Baldwin's Cousins Jameson And Brooke

Hailey Baldwin Bieber might be recognized most for her marriage to Justin Bieber or her extensive modeling career. But she's also a self-admitted nepo baby as part of the famous Baldwin family, which includes her uncle, actor Billy Baldwin. Billy has been married to singer-songwriter Chynna Phillips since 1995, and the couple shares three children: Jameson, born in 2000, Vance, born in 2001, and Brooke (aka Brooks), born in 2004. While their celebrity status hasn't quite reached the same level as their cousin, the family dynasty has proven to work in their favor.

Jameson has made a name for herself as a graduate of the University of Southern California and has pursued a photography career. Brooks, on the other hand, has dipped her toe into the (one of many) family businesses of modeling, and signed with IMG Models in 2022.

The two girls are often found flexing their glamorous lifestyles as part of one of Hollywood's most prominent families on social media. At the same time, middle child Vance keeps his life as a student at the University of Southern California much more under wraps. Whether it be acting, modeling, singing, or jet-setting around the world, the Baldwin clan certainly knows how to make a name for themselves.