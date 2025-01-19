What We Know About Hailey Baldwin's Cousins Jameson And Brooke
Hailey Baldwin Bieber might be recognized most for her marriage to Justin Bieber or her extensive modeling career. But she's also a self-admitted nepo baby as part of the famous Baldwin family, which includes her uncle, actor Billy Baldwin. Billy has been married to singer-songwriter Chynna Phillips since 1995, and the couple shares three children: Jameson, born in 2000, Vance, born in 2001, and Brooke (aka Brooks), born in 2004. While their celebrity status hasn't quite reached the same level as their cousin, the family dynasty has proven to work in their favor.
Jameson has made a name for herself as a graduate of the University of Southern California and has pursued a photography career. Brooks, on the other hand, has dipped her toe into the (one of many) family businesses of modeling, and signed with IMG Models in 2022.
The two girls are often found flexing their glamorous lifestyles as part of one of Hollywood's most prominent families on social media. At the same time, middle child Vance keeps his life as a student at the University of Southern California much more under wraps. Whether it be acting, modeling, singing, or jet-setting around the world, the Baldwin clan certainly knows how to make a name for themselves.
Jameson, Brooke, and their brother almost led to their parents' divorce
Billy Baldwin and Chynna Phillips have had some trouble in paradise over the years. In 2010, Phillips filed for divorce from Baldwin, but would later withdraw the papers. In an interview with Us Weekly that same year, she explained her motivations. "I started to feel a little flat-lined, like I need more and want more, and I know we deserve more from our marriage. It became so about the children and so about my business, his business, and I missed him. I really missed him."
What nearly tore them apart was the very thing that they would soon come to yearn for. Every parent struggles to connect with their spouse once there are children in the mix, but once they leave the house, the silence can be deafening. Phillips posted a video to YouTube in September 2023 titled, "Why Billy Isn't Sure About Us 🤔." In the intimate sit-down style chat, Phillips expressed how all of the kids had moved out of their house. "Billy and I are having serious empty nest syndrome and we are hitting walls when it comes to finding joint interests! It's a scary reality that we both feel uncomfortable admitting."