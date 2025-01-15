We Wanted To See What Ivanka Trump Looked Like Without Blonde Hair And She's Unrecognizable

What's the easiest way to transform your look? Change your hair, of course! Even a subtle change in cut or color can have you looking and feeling brand new, so when it's time for a big life change, sometimes a big hair change is the perfect accompaniment. Needless to say, as Inauguration Day approaches, the country and the Trump family alike are in for a change. During Donald Trump's first presidency, his daughter Ivanka Trump acted as his advisor, yet this time around, she doesn't plan to be directly involved. New presidency; new Ivanka. Why not embrace the change by switching up her hair?

Ivanka has had a hair transformation over the years, but for the most part, she's stuck to her preferred shade of blonde. Now, as of late, her lookalike niece Kai Trump's blonde hair transformation has her looking even more like a mini Ivanka than before. This got us thinking: what would Ivanka look like with Kai's natural hair color? What about her own natural color? What about red? The possibilities are endless and, lucky for us, we can see just what all of these possibilities would look like with the magic of editing.

Thanks to the unmatched handiwork of a Static Media photo editor, we've got a glimpse at what Ivanka might look like with a total hair transformation. Ivanka, if you're reading this, you're more than welcome to take these pics to your hairstylist. We have a feeling you'll want to.

