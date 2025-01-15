We Wanted To See What Ivanka Trump Looked Like Without Blonde Hair And She's Unrecognizable
What's the easiest way to transform your look? Change your hair, of course! Even a subtle change in cut or color can have you looking and feeling brand new, so when it's time for a big life change, sometimes a big hair change is the perfect accompaniment. Needless to say, as Inauguration Day approaches, the country and the Trump family alike are in for a change. During Donald Trump's first presidency, his daughter Ivanka Trump acted as his advisor, yet this time around, she doesn't plan to be directly involved. New presidency; new Ivanka. Why not embrace the change by switching up her hair?
Ivanka has had a hair transformation over the years, but for the most part, she's stuck to her preferred shade of blonde. Now, as of late, her lookalike niece Kai Trump's blonde hair transformation has her looking even more like a mini Ivanka than before. This got us thinking: what would Ivanka look like with Kai's natural hair color? What about her own natural color? What about red? The possibilities are endless and, lucky for us, we can see just what all of these possibilities would look like with the magic of editing.
Thanks to the unmatched handiwork of a Static Media photo editor, we've got a glimpse at what Ivanka might look like with a total hair transformation. Ivanka, if you're reading this, you're more than welcome to take these pics to your hairstylist. We have a feeling you'll want to.
Warm medium brown hair makes Ivanka's features shine
If Ivanka Trump were going to stray from her usual shade of blonde, we imagine she'd opt for something like a medium-warm brown. A shade like this would certainly feel like a major change, but it also wouldn't be as drastic as opting for something particularly dark or wild. A side-by-side photo of her with a color like this shows just how much it works for her. Dare we say — it's better than her signature blonde.
This warm brunette shade draws attention to Ivanka's facial features, rather than making them blend in the way her blonde does. This shade of brunette works with her coloring and makes her dark eyes sparkle. Photos of Ivanka in her youth show that while she does appear to be a natural blonde, she does lighten up her hair quite a bit from its original shade. It's possible that this medium brown is actually a bit closer to her natural color, which may be why it works so well with her coloring. Would we recognize brunette Ivanka if we saw her walking down the street? We're honestly not sure, but even if she isn't quite so recognizable without her golden mane, this change is so refreshing that we think it would be worth it.
Kai-inspired dark hair works well with Ivanka's coloring
While Ivanka Trump is probably most likely to opt for a lighter brown shade if she were to change her hair color, that doesn't mean there's anything wrong with going for an even bigger transformation. If she really is feeling inspired by everyone talking about how Kai Trump is a total lookalike of her aunt Ivanka, maybe she should use Kai's natural color as her inspiration. As it turns out, it seems that there isn't just one shade of brown that suits Ivanka. Darker brown hair also transforms her into a brunette bombshell.
The darker brown doesn't brighten up Ivanka's face in quite the same way the warm medium brown does. Even so, the dark brown may still be a better look for her than the blonde. Once again, this shade works well with her coloring and leaves her glowing, rather than washed out. The subtly lighter ends also add some welcome depth and dimension and bring more warmth to her look. Photos of a brunette Ivanka show that warm colors bring brightness and sparkle to her face. They also show that the darker her hair gets, the less recognizable she becomes.
Red hair adds a bit of spice to Ivanka's look
Perhaps Ivanka Trump is looking for more than just a big change; maybe she wants to usher in an entirely new era. When you're ready for a new hair color that's a bit off the beaten path but still natural-looking, red hair is likely your answer. It's official — we definitely don't recognize Ivanka as a redhead. She's giving total Daphne from "Scooby Doo" vibes and hey, we don't hate it. Of course, when it comes to going red, choosing the best red hair color for your skin tone matters. The wrong shade of red can totally clash with most people's natural color palette and leave you looking like you're doing a Jessica Rabbit cosplay. In Ivanka's case, we think a darker, warmer red might be a better match for her. Somewhere between this shade of red and the warm medium brown pick would probably make her shine.
Ultimately, all of these colors work for Ivanka. Some people are just lucky like that. While it would take some getting used to for Ivanka and everyone who knows her, we think a hair color change is definitely in order. So, whether it's time for Ivanka's brunette or redhead era, we're definitely team total hair makeover.