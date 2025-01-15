Jill Biden Takes Aim At The Person You'd Least Expect As She Prepares To Leave DC Behind

As she and her husband, President Joe Biden, prepare to vacate the White House on January 20, 2025, first lady Jill Biden may still understandably be fed up with some people in light of the president's departure from the election and their lost chance at spending four more years in Washington D.C. While her disdain for figures like Kamala Harris have been well-publicized, some onlookers may be more surprised by another person she recently took issue with.

Advertisement

In an interview published by The Washington Post on January 15, 2025, the first lady discussed several topics, from her family's experiences to whether or not her husband could have handled a second term. However, some readers may take notice that Jill Biden also subtly took a shot at her friend and former House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, whom the Bidens are reportedly unhappy with. "We were friends for 50 years," she said. "It was disappointing." In light of Biden's statement, it's clear there may be some bad blood between her and Pelosi that may not be cleared up any time soon.