Jill Biden Takes Aim At The Person You'd Least Expect As She Prepares To Leave DC Behind
As she and her husband, President Joe Biden, prepare to vacate the White House on January 20, 2025, first lady Jill Biden may still understandably be fed up with some people in light of the president's departure from the election and their lost chance at spending four more years in Washington D.C. While her disdain for figures like Kamala Harris have been well-publicized, some onlookers may be more surprised by another person she recently took issue with.
In an interview published by The Washington Post on January 15, 2025, the first lady discussed several topics, from her family's experiences to whether or not her husband could have handled a second term. However, some readers may take notice that Jill Biden also subtly took a shot at her friend and former House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, whom the Bidens are reportedly unhappy with. "We were friends for 50 years," she said. "It was disappointing." In light of Biden's statement, it's clear there may be some bad blood between her and Pelosi that may not be cleared up any time soon.
Pelosi and the Bidens are on the rocks
Although President Joe Biden previously intended to run for a second term in 2024, Democratic officials soon worried about the 82-year-old's ability to defeat president-elect Donald Trump and competently carry out his duties for four more years. Nancy Pelosi didn't advocate for him or speak in his defense when confronted about whether or not she thought he should have ran. "I want him to do whatever he decides to do, and that's the way it is," she said in a clip from her uncharacteristic interview appearance on "Morning Joe" posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 10, 2024. "Whatever he decides, we'll go with." After she refused to directly support Joe Biden and his campaign efforts, he and Jill Biden may understandably be unimpressed with Pelosi following his eventual exit from the race. To make matters worse, several of Pelosi's allies within the Democratic party reportedly pleaded with him to stop running.
In light of Pelosi's potential role in the downfall of Joe Biden's second run, it seems her friendship with the Bidens has become rather strained. The Bidens and Pelosi were notably close for decades, and she told The Guardian's Jonathan Freedland she's hopeful about speaking with the president again. "I'm prayerful about it," she told Freedland on the "Politics Weekly America" podcast. "I have the greatest respect for him. I think he's one of the great consequential presidents of our country."