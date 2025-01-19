The Real Life Partners Of Dancing With The Stars Hosts & Judges

Julianne Hough has a checkered relationship history, from getting engaged at 18, to an over two-year relationship with Ryan Seacrest, to her 2020 divorce from NHL alum Brooks Laich. Now, the dancer is soaking in the glory of the single life, but perhaps not for long.

Hough and Laich were together for seven years before they split, and Hough embarked on a journey of self-discovery following the breakup. In a Women's Health interview from 2019, she reminisced about telling her then-husband, "'You know I'm not straight, right?'" Following her divorce, she doubled down on her self-expression on a 2024 episode of "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" podcast. "Coming out is one of the most vulnerable and empowering things that you can do. ... it's not about being straight or gay or bi or queer. It's more about, I think I'm just learning what love is, and I love people," Hough expressed.

It appears Hough is ready to open herself up to love again, but a girl's got to have some fun, right? Hough shocked fans with a surprise performance of a musical rendition of the viral "Man in Finance" TikTok sound during the semi-finals of Season 33, satirically hinting at the kind of relationship she's looking for next. She gave insight into her game when conversing with NFL star Danny Amendola on the "Dancing With the Stars" Season 33 finale. Amendola and his partner Witney Carson joined Hough to receive their scores on the bed that was set up for their performance. Amendola remarked, "I think the real question, Julianne, is why are you in my bed?" (via Page Six). She quipped, "Is that an invitation?" Things are getting hot in here, and it's not just from the intense cardio.

