Jill Biden's Brutally Honest Chat With Trump Proves Her Filter Is Officially Gone

An interaction between the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, and president-elect, Donald Trump, caused a stir on social media when the two were spotted having a conversation at the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris in December 2024. Their body language and facial expressions weren't very telling of what was said, but many wondered what the two could possibly have to discuss. After much speculation about the conversation's nature, Jill revealed that the two were conversing about a recent meeting Trump had with President Joe Biden.

In April 2019, the Notre-Dame Cathedral's spire and roof went up in flames. There were no injuries, yet Parisians mourned as they witnessed the tragic destruction. Many public figures and government officials traveled to Paris to experience the reopening of the historic building, including William, Prince of Wales, and tech mogul Elon Musk. The First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, was seated between Jill Biden and Trump. Her departure from that seat opened the floor for them to have a quick conversation. Jill revealed to The Washington Post that Trump leaned over to her and said, "I had a good meeting with your husband in the Oval Office."

Jill snarkily responded saying, "Yes, because you're both talkers." Before she explained the chat, the internet created its own scenarios, with some thinking the First Lady, who has opened up about the many challenges in this role, was staring at Trump with love in her eyes.

