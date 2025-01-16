Jill Biden's Brutally Honest Chat With Trump Proves Her Filter Is Officially Gone
An interaction between the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, and president-elect, Donald Trump, caused a stir on social media when the two were spotted having a conversation at the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris in December 2024. Their body language and facial expressions weren't very telling of what was said, but many wondered what the two could possibly have to discuss. After much speculation about the conversation's nature, Jill revealed that the two were conversing about a recent meeting Trump had with President Joe Biden.
In April 2019, the Notre-Dame Cathedral's spire and roof went up in flames. There were no injuries, yet Parisians mourned as they witnessed the tragic destruction. Many public figures and government officials traveled to Paris to experience the reopening of the historic building, including William, Prince of Wales, and tech mogul Elon Musk. The First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, was seated between Jill Biden and Trump. Her departure from that seat opened the floor for them to have a quick conversation. Jill revealed to The Washington Post that Trump leaned over to her and said, "I had a good meeting with your husband in the Oval Office."
Jill snarkily responded saying, "Yes, because you're both talkers." Before she explained the chat, the internet created its own scenarios, with some thinking the First Lady, who has opened up about the many challenges in this role, was staring at Trump with love in her eyes.
Donald Trump poked fun at the viral interaction
In true Donald Trump style, "The Apprentice" host used the opportunity to promote his new fragrance line, Trump Perfumes & Colognes, on Truth Social. The president-elect shared the image of his interaction with First Lady Jill Biden with a caption that said, "A fragrance your enemies can't resist!" Jill did not respond to Trump's cheeky post but told The Washington Post she engaged in conversation with him because, "Joe and I respect our institutions, our traditions." She continued, "And it's very important to me that they continue and we — what would be the point of nastiness?"
Trump further told the New York Post that "She couldn't have been nicer." Yet, it is difficult to forget some of the distasteful comments he has made about the Biden family. On one occasion in 2022, Trump said, "You could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together, and they would not have done the damage that Joe Biden has done in one year." The First Lady has also negatively commented on the 45th President of the U.S. Once in 2024, she called him evil, while also saying, "Donald Trump wakes up every morning and devalues our existence."
The president-elect and First Lady of the U.S. will cross paths again on January 20, 2025, when Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.